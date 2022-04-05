Radical Hindu Figures Are Demanding a Boycott of Companies Which Offer Halal

Don't these people have anything better to do?



Halal marked products is produced and consumed in all Muslim countries (not only subcontinent but also Gulf, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia).



These Hindutva nutcases will make all these countries boycott these products?



I think these countries should boycott them. Don't like Halal - then there's the door. Don't let it slam you on the way out.



Singaporeans have no issue having Halal products on their grocery shelves.



Who is asking (or forcing) these people to buy Halal?



If this is the cornerstone of BJP/RSS/Hindutva politics and getting votes then Bhagwan help them.



While at it - these nutcases may want to rail against Kosher too - that is pretty close to Halal as well.



But what logic do you present to people who think consuming animal waste is holy?