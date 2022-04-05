What's new

Radical Hindu Figures Are Demanding a Boycott of Companies Which Offer Halal

H

Hphobe

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2022
64
0
42
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The main target of this boycott is Himalaya, a medical and food production company which is apparently owned by Muslims.

Advocates include visibly obese and physically repulsive Hindu actor, Paresh Rawal, showing this is not a "fringe" movement:
20220405_122606.jpg


Prominent online Hindu commentator, Sanjay Dickchit:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509184257746513929

Lying Hindu media has started manufacturing fake news claiming that the Muslim CEO of Himalaya demanded a boycott of Hindu companies
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509452284022956041

There are even beastly Pujaris living abroad talking of exporting their obsessed campaign against Muslims to their host countries:


Screenshot_20220405-123345_Twitter.jpg
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
7,996
-20
15,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hphobe said:
The main target of this boycott is Himalaya, a medical and food production company which is apparently owned by Muslims.

Advocates include visibly obese and physically repulsive Hindu actor, Paresh Rawal:
View attachment 830868

Prominent online Hindu commentator, Sanjay Dickchit:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509184257746513929

Lying Hindu media has started manufacturing fake news claiming that the Muslim CEO of Himalaya demanded a boycott of Hindu companies
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509452284022956041

There are even beastly Pujaris living abroad talking of exporting their obsessed campaign against Muslims to their host countries:


View attachment 830870
Click to expand...

Indians should only eat haram because that’s what they are.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
5,700
-3
6,345
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Hphobe said:
The main target of this boycott is Himalaya, a medical and food production company which is apparently owned by Muslims.

Advocates include visibly obese and physically repulsive Hindu actor, Paresh Rawal, showing this is not a "fringe" movement:
View attachment 830868

Prominent online Hindu commentator, Sanjay Dickchit:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509184257746513929

Lying Hindu media has started manufacturing fake news claiming that the Muslim CEO of Himalaya demanded a boycott of Hindu companies
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509452284022956041

There are even beastly Pujaris living abroad talking of exporting their obsessed campaign against Muslims to their host countries:


View attachment 830870
Click to expand...


RSS Hindu intolerance…

ISI : keep it up !

SaadH said:
BTW, any overseas Pakistani that buys Indian products, shame on them...
Click to expand...

I almost never buy Indian.. always worried that they mix cow pee or something like that..
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,144
6
8,882
Country
India
Location
United States
We're dealing with a rotten society that thrives on the discrimination and oppression of minorities. It will keep getting worse for Muslims.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,492
2
32,090
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Don't these people have anything better to do?

Halal marked products is produced and consumed in all Muslim countries (not only subcontinent but also Gulf, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia).

These Hindutva nutcases will make all these countries boycott these products?

I think these countries should boycott them. Don't like Halal - then there's the door. Don't let it slam you on the way out.

Singaporeans have no issue having Halal products on their grocery shelves.

Who is asking (or forcing) these people to buy Halal?

If this is the cornerstone of BJP/RSS/Hindutva politics and getting votes then Bhagwan help them.

While at it - these nutcases may want to rail against Kosher too - that is pretty close to Halal as well.

But what logic do you present to people who think consuming animal waste is holy?
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

D
A brief history of Hindu nationalism
Replies
0
Views
293
Drizzt
D
Riyad
Hindu persecution in Bangladesh : A Historical Overview
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Buddhistforlife
Buddhistforlife
N.Siddiqui
Inside Yati Narsinghanand’s Militant Hindutva Machinery Communalism The far right priest whose mission is to ‘remove Muslims
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
4K
Aslan
Aslan
beijingwalker
India clamps down on free speech to fight farmer protests
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
lonelyman
lonelyman
xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
2K
Markandeya
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom