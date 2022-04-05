Radical Hindu Figures Are Demanding a Boycott of Companies Which Offer Halal

The main target of this boycott is Himalaya, a medical and food production company which is apparently owned by Muslims.
Advocates include visibly obese and physically repulsive Hindu actor, Paresh Rawal, showing this is not a "fringe" movement:
Prominent online Hindu commentator, Sanjay Dickchit:
Lying Hindu media has started manufacturing fake news claiming that the Muslim CEO of Himalaya demanded a boycott of Hindu companies
There are even beastly Pujaris living abroad talking of exporting their obsessed campaign against Muslims to their host countries:
