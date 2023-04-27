What's new

Radical Hindu Cuckold fetish reaches new heights with release of film about love jihad in Kerala alleging THIRTY THOUSAND WOMEN were sent to ISIS!

hatehs said:
The same Hondus here who scream and yell about "fake news" in the form of a forum post will have no comment about fraudiya Tanatanis producing entire films to brainwash jahil Low IQ Hondas.
Its not Hondus who scream love jihad in Kerala, its the christians mostly. And what I find funny is everyone being an expert on India here without even living in India.
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Its not Hondus who scream love jihad in Kerala, its the christians mostly. And what I find funny is everyone being an expert on India here without even living in India.
Hindus live rent-free in his mind, I am sure, he can't digest his food b4 cursing us after every meal , anyways I am super excited for the movie, another Superhit incoming
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Its not Hondus who scream love jihad in Kerala, its the christians mostly. And what I find funny is everyone being an expert on India here without even living in India.
Was the film made by Hondus or Christians?
Since you're an expert on India, can you confirm 30,000 Hondus were sent to Syria?
 
According to the India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as of 2019, there were only 155 Indian citizens who joined or sympathized with ISIS.

155 Islamic State members, sympathisers arrested so far: Home Ministry

Some instances of individuals from different states joining the IS have also come to the notice of central and state security agencies, the Home Ministry said.
Burnol_Wala said:
Hindus live rent-free in his mind, I am sure, he can't digest his food b4 cursing us after every meal , anyways I am super excited for the movie, another Superhit incoming
Another flop coming. No one is going to pay to see a movie when they can get anti-Muslim hysteria for free all around them
 
If I was a film producer, I would be milking this hate so hard fr.

Put anti India stuff in Pakistan and anti Pakistan stuff in India and you're set for life
 
Burnol_Wala said:
Hindus live rent-free in his mind, I am sure, he can't digest his food b4 cursing us after every meal , anyways I am super excited for the movie, another Superhit incoming
This Poojari eagerly waiting to get brainwashed and 🤡 like @CallSignMaverick will come to me and cry about FAKE NEWWWJJJJ 😭😭😭😭

Same mindset led to thousands of years of enslavement under Bamans! This Low IQ Hondu still probably gets down on the ground to massage and lick the feet of Bamans!

CallSignMaverick said:
I'm talking of LJ claims, anything else speak to director.
According to this article, first caste ever in Kerala began with Hondus.

The Roots And Evolution Of The Myth Of 'Love Jihad' In Kerala

The myth of ‘love jihad’ that spread out across the country originated in Kerala and Karnataka in the late 2000s. In this story, Shahina KK of Outlook looks at the well-known incidents in which love jihad was invoked and traces its roots in Kerala.
LIAR! LYING POOJARI! SHAME ON YOU! SHAME ON THE 6.9 TRILLION YEAR OLD WAY OF LIFE WHICH ENCOURAGES YOU TO CONSTANTLY LIE AND ACT DISHONESTLY!
This is why you shouldn't ever trust these vile Hondus on anything! They will lie to you and claim they're experts because they happen to live in a slum which exists within the borders of India!
 
AlKardai said:
If I was a film producer, I would be milking this hate so hard fr.

Put anti India stuff in Pakistan and anti Pakistan stuff in India and you're set for life
Not in Pakistan but in India for sure. We are not hatred driven as most Hindus in India are; hatred-driven who promote female infanticide on large scale and endorse rape culture. This is sign of being self-destruction to death - not to mark itself as supa powa.
 
This thread

Sole proud pakee waaarior
Malang Bacha 55.jpg

Vs Gangus
GridArt_20230427_125404492.jpg

Carry on my beloved internet waaarior

(Edit - yes I removed tilak from their head in this meme cause I am a nationalist not a bigot 🙂)
 
hatehs said:
According to this article, first caste ever in Kerala began with Hondus.
Its mostly with christians, prolly why most brides of ISIS fighters from kerala were once christians.

Maula Jatt said:
This thread

Sole proud pakee waaarior
View attachment 926591
Vs Gangus
View attachment 926593
Carry on my beloved internet waaarior

(Edit - yes I removed tilak from their head in this meme cause I am a nationalist not a bigot 🙂)
Should make this warrior the COAS of Pakistan, Gangus will stand no chance and Kashmir will be yours fr.
 

