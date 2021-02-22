Radd-ul-Fasad was aimed at destroying support base of terrorists: DG ISPR

operation kicked off on February 22, 2017, to restore peace and stability across the country.

Detailing the success of the operation, Major General Babar Iftikhar said more than 375,000 operations were carried out across the country under Operation Radd-ul-Fasad including over 150,000 in Sindh, 34,000 in Punjab, more than 80,000 in Balochistan and over 92,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the operation, more than 5,000 terrorists were killed and more than 72,000 weapons were seized by the law enforcing agencies.



Furthermore, 344 terrorists were handed over the death penalty during the period out of which 58 have been executed. Action against more than 78 organizations and terrorists was carried out. “Assets of the outlaws were frozen.”



On Pak-Afghan Border crossing, Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said that about 83pc fencing of 2611 kilometers long border has been completed. 497 forts have been established.

As many as 1684 cross-border firing incidents were reported from the Afghan side, the DG ISPR said.



He further said, 37, 428 policemen will be deployed in tribal districts after training to maintain law and order

Radd-ul-Fasad was aimed at destroying support base of terrorists: DG ISPR DG-ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasad was aimed at destroying support-base of terrorists across country.