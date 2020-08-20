Radar imaging, SAR satellites and the KACST VS NASA and ISRO Challenge

First: - SAR overview - Satellite projects equipped with SAR technologies - Challenging the priority between KACST Saudi Arabia VS NASA Federation with Indian ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) - A form of radar that is used to create 2D images or 3D reconstructions. - The SAR uses the movement of the radar antenna over a target area to provide greater spatial accuracy than conventional beam-scanning radars. - The SAR is installed on a mobile platform for imaging from above, such as aircraft or satellites. How does the SAR work? - The process of sending energy from waves from above, then measuring the bounce and converting it into digital images. Wavelength and its significance for the SAR - Wavelength is an important thing to consider when working with SAR - Wavelengths are indicated by a band and are classified according to their length and frequencies. - Each system differs from the other with its different tasks to choose the assigned band, but mostly SAR systems - Uses X, C, S, L and to a lesser extent P - The wavelengths determine how the radar signal interacts with the surface and how far the signal penetrates into the medium. - Wavelength is the main component of how the radar signal interacts with the surface and how far the signal penetrates somewhere. For example, the X-band radar, which operates at a wavelength of about 3 cm, has very little penetration ability in a broad-leaved forest..Thus it mostly interacts with the leaves at the top of the tree's canopy. On the other hand, the L wavelength is about 23 cm, which makes it more penetrating in the forest and allows more interaction between the radar signal and large branches and trunks of trees. Advantages of SAR Imaging - The main advantage of SAR radar imaging devices is the implementation of monitoring regardless of weather or lighting conditions. In other words, SAR satellites can be used at night or with dense cloud cover over the area of interest. - SAR satellites are well suited for monitoring change such as landslides or rising water levels in the flooded area. - It is also possible to estimate the number of cars that appeared in the parking lot during the night, or the number of containers that disappeared from the port. - Satellite instruments can also be successfully used in this way to monitor the condition of linear infrastructure, such as gas or oil pipelines. SAR and optical Data fusion Applications and uses of SAR - The SAR is used by mobile aerial platforms such as satellites or aircraft, and its primary goal is surveillance and reconnaissance. - The SAR system is used on a wide range of military or civilian uses. - The SAR system is integrated into fighters, intelligence and espionage aircraft, drones, satellites, and airships. An example of an application used for SAR technologies Satellite projects equipped with SAR technologies The space agencies that own current or future projects for satellites equipped with SAR technologies are: European European Space Agency ESA Japanese Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA Canadian Canadian Space Agency CSA German Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V. DLR Indian Space Research Organization ISRO Argentine Comision Nacional de Actividades Espaciales Italian Space Agency ASI Spanish Instituto National de Técnica Aeroespacial INTA South Korean Korea Areospace Research Institute KARI American National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST All current space agencies operate with single-frequency satellites, that is, with one wavelength, except for: - Saudi KACST in its dual-frequency SAR satellite project. - A joint venture between the American NASA and Indian ISRO to develop a dual-frequency SAR satellite. SAR satellites are dual-frequency and the existing priority challenge between each of: (KACST Saudi Arabia) vs (NASA Consortium with ISRO) NASA and ISRO are developing their NISAR satellite, which is a SAR satellite for dual-frequency radar imaging. It is a unique satellite and is scheduled to be launched according to the program in September 2022 At the same time, KACST is carrying out a similar program to launch the dual-frequency SAR satellite, and in this way there is a competition between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology with the above coalition to launch the first dual-frequency SAR satellite into space. KACST and NASA & ISRO NISAR NISAR is the name of the dual-frequency SAR satellite that is based on the development processes of NASA and ISRO. - NISAR will use Band L and Band S NASA will develop the L Band, while ISRO will develop the S Band - NISAR budget is estimated at 1.5 billion dollars, as one of the most expensive projects, if not the most expensive in the world of satellites. - The idea of development began in India in 2012, and an official signing was made with NASA on 9/30/2014 - It will be launched into space as scheduled on the 9th of 2022. KACST's dual frequency SAR satellite - Beginning of the project On 10-2015, KACST announced the beginning of the development of the SAR dual-frequency satellite - The SAR payload is the first of its kind in the world to support dual-frequency satellite radar ( L&X Band) - StripMap and StripSAR mode are supported to meet different needs and serve many applications, such as high-resolution imaging.. Imaging large areas, monitoring coasts, monitoring changes in specific points on the ground, monitoring ground water ... etc. - The project includes 5 main phases: 1- Defining the main requirements of specifications, concepts and analyzes 2- Design and development 3- Initial tests and prototyping development 4- Development and testing of the engineering models that have been made 5- Assembly and final tests. - The project has reached 85% of completion, according to the city’s announcement in its 2018 annual report - Issued at the beginning of 2019 What has been achieved up to the date of the report: - Manufacture and testing of the first version of the space computing system and start manufacturing the engineering model. - Manufacture and testing of the first version of the high-speed transmission system and start to manufacture the engineering model. - Manufacture and start of testing different SAR engineering models. - Complete development and testing of ground treatments. - Construction and testing of the ground telescope. ------------------------------------------------------------ - NISAR and KACST are both in the final stages and close to launch, but KACST has not set a date for launch so far while NISAR is scheduled for September 2022 - KACST launched the Next 15 Years Plan in 2010, and today we have reached the beginning of the fourth and final phase - The success of this project, regardless of priority whether it is for KACST or the other team, will achieve a large part of their vision before 2025. https://nisar.jpl.nasa.gov/ https://eoportal.org/web/eoportal/s...ar-nasa-isro-synthetic-aperture-radar-mission https://www.kacst.edu.sa/internal/5258