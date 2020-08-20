Radar imaging, SAR satellites and the KACST VS NASA and ISRO Challenge

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)



- A form of radar that is used to create 2D images or 3D reconstructions.



- The SAR uses the movement of the radar antenna over a target area to provide greater spatial accuracy than conventional beam-scanning radars.



- The SAR is installed on a mobile platform for imaging from above, such as aircraft or satellites.



How does the SAR work?



- The process of sending energy from waves from above, then measuring the bounce and converting it into digital images.



