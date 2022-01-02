Radar comparison between JF-17 B3 and Rafale

This post https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/can-...en-the-french-rafael-vs-chinese-j-10c.732278/ drew my attention and raised my interest investigating radar performance difference between JF-17 Block III and Rafale.
First thing we need to know Rafale has a smaller nose than that of JF-17. Therefore JF-17's nose can house a larger AESA radar with more TR modules
- KLJ-7A for JF-17 B3 = More than 1000 T/R modules
This number was revealed by its designer at https://m.fx361.com/news/2017/0315/1131775.html
- RBE2-AA for Rafale = 838 T/R modules
Regarding performance of those radars and especially their equipped T/R modules, all latest products made in China are GaN based. They are supplying products to the market at large scale now. Economically I don't believe KLJ-7A won't use GaN based T/R modules.
RBE2-AA is using GaAs based T/R modules as described on Internet.
So in conclusion, Rafale's is much inferior to JF-17 B3 when fighting in a BVR scenario, not only because the radar is inferior, the missile will also be inferior because JF-17 B3 is using PL-15E.
