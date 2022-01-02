What's new

Radar comparison between JF-17 B3 and Rafale

ozranger

This post https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/can-...en-the-french-rafael-vs-chinese-j-10c.732278/ drew my attention and raised my interest investigating radar performance difference between JF-17 Block III and Rafale.

First thing we need to know Rafale has a smaller nose than that of JF-17. Therefore JF-17's nose can house a larger AESA radar with more TR modules

- KLJ-7A for JF-17 B3 = More than 1000 T/R modules
This number was revealed by its designer at https://m.fx361.com/news/2017/0315/1131775.html
1641186179593.png


- RBE2-AA for Rafale = 838 T/R modules
1641186216434.png


Regarding performance of those radars and especially their equipped T/R modules, all latest products made in China are GaN based. They are supplying products to the market at large scale now. Economically I don't believe KLJ-7A won't use GaN based T/R modules.




RBE2-AA is using GaAs based T/R modules as described on Internet.

So in conclusion, Rafale's is much inferior to JF-17 B3 when fighting in a BVR scenario, not only because the radar is inferior, the missile will also be inferior because JF-17 B3 is using PL-15E.
 
Uhh- have you taken into account where does the radar for the Rafale sit relative to the JF-17?
How are both of them cooled and how much space within the nose does this system take?
What is the radiated power of the two systems?

Just two questions out of many before you can reach any "conclusion".
 
