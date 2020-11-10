RADA Reports Q3/2020 Results: Record Performance, 2020 Revenues Projected to exceed $75 Million

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, Year ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 2019

(Unaudited) Audited

Revenues $ 52,936 $ 29,974 $ 20,359 $ 11,260 $ 44,331

Cost of revenues 33,580 19,144 12,598 7,169 28,394

Gross profit 19,356 10,830 7,761 4,091 15,937

Operating expenses:

Research and development 6,468 4,924 2,230 1,884 6,912

Marketing and selling 3,671 2,791 1,286 921 4,044

General and administrative 6,526 5,010 2,235 1,780 7,084

Total operating expenses: 16,665 12,725 5,751 4,585 18,040

Operating income (loss) 2,691 (1,895) 2,010 (494) (2,103)

Other financial income (expenses), net 311 (149) 116 (192) (121)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,002 (2,044) 2,126 (686) (2,224)

Net loss from discontinued operations - - - - (115)

Net income (loss) 3,002 (2,044) 2,126 (686) (2,339)

Net loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interest - 309 - - 309

Net income (loss) attributable to RADA

Electronic Industries' shareholders $ 3,002 $ (1,735) $ 2,126 $ (686) $ (2,030)

Basic and diluted net income (loss)

from continuing operations per

ordinary share $ 0.07 $ (0.05) $ 0.05 $ (0.02) $ (0.05)

Basic and diluted net loss from

discontinued operations per

ordinary share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.05)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per

ordinary share $ 0.07 $ (0.05) $ 0.05 $ (0.02) $ (0.05)

Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.07 $ (0.05) $ 0.05 $ (0.02) $ (0.05)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used for computing basic net

income (loss) per share 43,209,153 38,050,446 43,541,002 38,115,517 38,148,756