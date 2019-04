Man who ‘threw five-year-old boy off a balcony in a brazen act of racism at Mall of America’ tells police he went there intending to kill as revenge for years of being rejected by women at the shopping center



Perp, Emmanuel Aranda (Left)

Victim, 5yr old Landan Hoffman (Right) ​

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, was charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder on Monday

He is accused of throwing five-year-old Landen Hoffmann off a balcony at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Friday

Aranda allegedly told police he went to the mall looking for someone to kill

He said that he was angry after years of trying and failing to pick up women there

Landen is fighting for his life in a Minneapolis hospital with head trauma and multiple broken bones after the nearly 40-foot fall

By Megan Sheets For Dailymail.com and Associated Press Published: 13:00 EDT, 15 April 2019 | Updated: 15:21 EDT, 15 April 2019