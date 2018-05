This is scary. Thank God we Pakistanis have PIA. Otherwise we'd have to constantly be dealing with these racist white Nazis and supremacistsAmerica is dangerous for non-WhitesEven more bizarre, she filmed the entire ordeal for Facebook Live.Safira Allen, 25, recorded herself being asked to leave her flight on May 1, allegedly for arriving late to the gate, but boarding anyway, reported the New York Post. She also filmed herself telling the airline’s crew — as well as a security officer — that she was “not getting off this plane" before blaming Spirit Airlines for her tardiness in the first place, claiming that Spirit closed the boarding gate 20 minutes earlier than scheduled.At one point, she alleges that she paid some type of fee to re-enter the plane, only to be told to leave once she was on.In her Facebook Live footage — which has now been viewed more than 3.6 million times —. She then used explicit language to explain this point, before immediately remarking that she doesn’t cuss.She later likened the crew and security to “terrorists” when security asked her to get out of her seat.Allen also took issue with the airline’s name, saying, ““If I can’t go to Las Vegas, Nevada, neither can y’all,” Allen yelled. As passengers disembarked,— greeting some with the phrase “konichiwa” and offering to speak “Espanol” with others — and told several they were going to “hell.”After the other passengers leave — and after Allen berated the crew standing near the cockpit — a police officer arrives to escort Allen off the plane, as she continues to yell at security and staff.The Atlanta police’s report, on the other hand, says Allen kicked Baker in the groin in the jetway, and was taken to the Clayton County Jail following the incident. Her Instagram account indicates that she later flew to Las Vegas on American Airlines.