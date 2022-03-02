What's new

Racism: Indian Students Crying, Kidnapped, Killed and Kicked out by Ukrainians

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,824
-2
9,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Racism at Worst: Indian Students Kidnapped, Killed and Kicked out by Ukrainians.

These Indian Female students crying to be rescued. Pakistani Embassy has helped recuse Indian students. Indian Girls say, Pakistan, Europe, Arab students, all their embassies have rescued their own students, but Indian Embassy does not listen to the cries of Indians stuck in Ukraine.

Many Indian girls have been kidnapped to unknown locations. Indians University students have not been let on to trains by Ukrainians, despite Please, please cries.

Ukrainians say when they were warned weeks before to leave but not chose to on right time.

Video 1: Indians students cry for help:


Video 2: In this video one Indian explains the reason: Indian students were deceived by Ukrainian Universities, Only Polish, Russians


Video 3: Indian girls confirming Indian female students kidnapped by Ukrainians for past 3 days


Video 4 : Indian students kicked out by Ukrainians


Video 5:

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Areesh
Indian Female Students Kidnapped in Ukraine. One Male Student Shot Dead. Other Female Students Get Thrown Out of the Train by Ukrainians
2 3
Replies
42
Views
626
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
Piotr
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
Replies
2
Views
250
Foinikas
F
HAIDER
College students, staff booked under anti-terror law in IoK for celebrating Pakistan's T20 win against India
Replies
0
Views
364
HAIDER
HAIDER
K
Afghan students at JNU fear going back, seek visa extension
Replies
0
Views
184
KedarT
K
R2D2
Sikhs for Justice propose Urduistan
2
Replies
19
Views
852
Akshay89
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom