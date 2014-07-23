What's new

Racism in European fashion brands

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,654
-31
11,495
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Why These Gucci Clothes Are Racist

Gucci, Prada, Moncler, Katy Perry Collections, and Burberry are just some of the brands that have released racially insensitive products in recent months. Many of the pieces in question resemble blackface, a practice that dates back to the 1800s. Blackface was used in Minstrel Shows, where entertainers would paint their faces black and outline their lips to make fun of black people. Blackface not only fed negative stereotypes about black people, but it also reinforced the idea of white superiority, leading to the drastic levels of inequality we see today. After social media and celebrity outcry, Gucci, Prada, Moncler, Katy Perry Collections, and Burberry have since apologized and taken the pieces in question off their sites. Gucci and Prada have also announced diversity efforts like scholarships and a council to prevent products like these from being made in the future. Many aren't sure if these efforts are genuine and wonder what else can be done to prevent future insensitivity in the fashion industry.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S European parliament member accuses PM Modi of 'racism' Central & South Asia 38
DalalErMaNodi The Terrible Cost of Presidential Racism Bangladesh Defence Forum 57
M Racism In China World Affairs 15
Jyotish Migrant workers in Qatar face ‘structural racism’ says UN report Middle East & Africa 2
R Racism in America; Coronavirus in Pakistan; China in Ladakh COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
Pakistani Fighter “Indian racism towards Black people is almost worse than white peoples’ racism” An Interview with Ar Central & South Asia 15
Dalit Racism is like a pandemic in the US Americas 22
S 'I Deserve an Apology': Daren Sammy Calls Out Racism During IPL | The Quint Sports 17
J 'In Canada, it's racism with a smile': Donovan Bailey reflects on racial inequality Americas 1
Dalit Opportunist Bollywood actors called out for protesting racism while promoting skin whitening creams Central & South Asia 75

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top