Racism in European fashion brands

Why These Gucci Clothes Are RacistGucci, Prada, Moncler, Katy Perry Collections, and Burberry are just some of the brands that have released racially insensitive products in recent months. Many of the pieces in question resemble blackface, a practice that dates back to the 1800s. Blackface was used in Minstrel Shows, where entertainers would paint their faces black and outline their lips to make fun of black people. Blackface not only fed negative stereotypes about black people, but it also reinforced the idea of white superiority, leading to the drastic levels of inequality we see today. After social media and celebrity outcry, Gucci, Prada, Moncler, Katy Perry Collections, and Burberry have since apologized and taken the pieces in question off their sites. Gucci and Prada have also announced diversity efforts like scholarships and a council to prevent products like these from being made in the future. Many aren't sure if these efforts are genuine and wonder what else can be done to prevent future insensitivity in the fashion industry.