Mad Scientist 2.0 said: Vai kya solution de dela. Racism mitane ka full proof tarika. Jokes aside it is a interesting take. Click to expand...

vi-va said: Since you are in US, and advise other nations on marriage. What's your spouse nationality?

and btw, there is no racism in China. If there is, yes, the Han Chinese are the only victim, such as me. Click to expand...

Sadly, I hate to say this, but Han Chinese Atheist men are large contributors to racism. I have seen more racism from these exchange students, during my college years, than with White American men. I went to a Chinese store, and they were staring at me like I am a fish inside a tank. I believe this is a cultural racism that is not found anywhere else in the world. I know Pakistan have good relations with China, but most Chinese people simply do not have any respect for us.Don't worry about my spouse. She can be any nationality I wish because Pakistan does not care about nationality.By the way, how do you know if there is no racism in China? There is tons of research that proves China is one of the most caste and class obsessed countries in the world.