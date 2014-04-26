What's new

Racism In China

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,463
-1
8,193
Country
China
Location
United States
Bullshit comes and go. but never fully stopped. Do a proper propaganda, please.
I will fire you if I am your boss, you are the most lazy propagandist, copy and paste won't work.
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
234
0
202
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I just want to say that Pakistani men should marry Uyghur women. And Uyghur men should marry Han Chinese women. And Han Chinese men should marry only North Korean women. This should greatly reduce the racism in China.
 
M

Mad Scientist 2.0

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2020
274
0
309
Country
India
Location
India
Shehr Abbasi said:
I just want to say that Pakistani men should marry Uyghur women. And Uyghur men should marry Han Chinese women. And Han Chinese men should marry only North Korean women. This should greatly reduce the racism in China.
Click to expand...
Vai kya solution de dela. Racism mitane ka full proof tarika. Jokes aside it is a interesting take.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,463
-1
8,193
Country
China
Location
United States
Shehr Abbasi said:
I just want to say that Pakistani men should marry Uyghur women. And Uyghur men should marry Han Chinese women. And Han Chinese men should marry only North Korean women. This should greatly reduce the racism in China.
Click to expand...
Since you are in US, and advise other nations on marriage. What's your spouse nationality?
and btw, there is no racism in China. If there is, yes, the Han Chinese are the only victim, such as me.
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
234
0
202
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mad Scientist 2.0 said:
Vai kya solution de dela. Racism mitane ka full proof tarika. Jokes aside it is a interesting take.
Click to expand...
Sadly, I hate to say this, but Han Chinese Atheist men are large contributors to racism. I have seen more racism from these exchange students, during my college years, than with White American men. I went to a Chinese store, and they were staring at me like I am a fish inside a tank. I believe this is a cultural racism that is not found anywhere else in the world. I know Pakistan have good relations with China, but most Chinese people simply do not have any respect for us.

vi-va said:
Since you are in US, and advise other nations on marriage. What's your spouse nationality?
and btw, there is no racism in China. If there is, yes, the Han Chinese are the only victim, such as me.
Click to expand...
Don't worry about my spouse. She can be any nationality I wish because Pakistan does not care about nationality.

By the way, how do you know if there is no racism in China? There is tons of research that proves China is one of the most caste and class obsessed countries in the world.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Racism in America; Coronavirus in Pakistan; China in Ladakh COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
striver44 Kenya slams China over racism China & Far East 1
scope Is there racism against Africans in China? China & Far East 19
W.11 Racism: Africans not allowed in Mcdonalds, China for ''health safety'' China & Far East 30
Vanguard One Coronavirus: How China Spun Criticism Into “Racism” COVID-19 Coronavirus 6
NoOne'sBoy Racism in China - A Chinese museum paired Africans with animals China & Far East 122
L China and India have a huge problem with racism toward black people China & Far East 28
Srinivas China’s Minority Ethnic, Racism and Sensibility Issues World Affairs 0
Jyotish Migrant workers in Qatar face ‘structural racism’ says UN report Middle East & Africa 2
Pakistani Fighter “Indian racism towards Black people is almost worse than white peoples’ racism” An Interview with Ar Central & South Asia 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top