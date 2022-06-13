What's new

Racism for Sale - Chinese video making industry.

This is unbelievable........ It is time for AU to get balls and throw these racists out permanently.

In February 2020 a shocking video began to circulate on Chinese social media. A group of African children are being instructed, by a voice off-camera, to chant phrases in Chinese. The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don't understand that what they're being told to say is " I am a black monster and my IQ is low."
The clip ignited outrage in China and beyond. But no-one ever answered some crucial questions: why was this filmed? Where was it shot? Who made it?
These questions send BBC Africa Eye reporters Runako Celina and Henry Mhango on a journey into a Chinese video-making industry that exploits vulnerable children across the continent.

Africa Eye: Racism for sale

Africa Eye investigates a Chinese video-making industry which exploits children across Africa.
Chinese museum pulls down 'racist' exhibits comparing Africans to animals | Africanews

The exhibits included a photograph of a roaring lion next to an African man with the same expression; a pensive monkey next to another man; elephants and giraffes next to African children among others
This clearly shows there is systematic racism: It is beyond shocking to see this.

 
Strange practice, usually seen is to pay children to hold billboards.
For example, please find me when you buy furniture, please find me when you buy drills, and the phone number is xxx
Difficult to understand what it means to the photographer to hold a racist sign?
Nothing new here that we don't know about. Of course China has been closed off for over a century before their opening up. So it's expected that they will take a long time to adapt to new races . So expect such cases to be even more common with time.
 
denel said:
In February 2020 a shocking video began to circulate on Chinese social media. A group of African children are being instructed, by a voice off-camera, to chant phrases in Chinese. The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don't understand that what they're being told to say is " I am a black monster and my IQ is low."
I guess you can't hear the clear Taiwan accent in that video, many uncivilised people come from that part of China , maybe because of Taiwan's terrible education system.
 
beijingwalker said:
I guess you can't hear the clear Taiwan accent in that video, many uncivilised people come from that part of China , maybe because of Taiwan's terrible education system.
why dont you go and spam your own threads in China forum. Just fed up of your continuous spamming and derailing of any thread.

Reported you for continuing spamming.
 
dbc said:
the guys says he is from Fujian, last I checked Fujian is in mainland China.
Nice try though..
He is here deliberately to cause chaos. I really dont understand why the forum does not take a bloody broom and kick these paid trash out of the forum permanently. We cannot have any normal discussion without these people deliberately flooding any point with noise and fake narrative
 
denel said:
He is here deliberately to cause chaos. I really dont understand why the forum does not take a bloody broom and kick these paid trash out of the forum permanently. We cannot have any normal discussion without these people deliberately flooding any point with noise and fake narrative
You can't have discussion cause you never want discussions, I prefer facts and figures, real pictures and videos, you bunch just spew lies and propaganda with nothing concrete to back them up.
 
beijingwalker said:
Where he said it? Do you know how Fujian people talk? I can't understand a word of theirs.
Most probably that guy is from US, he doesn't even dare to show his face.
stop trolling,..he (shushu) says the low IQ video was made by his friend who returned home to Fujian, China timestamp 36:00.

denel said:
He is here deliberately to cause chaos. I really dont understand why the forum does not take a bloody broom and kick these paid trash out of the forum permanently. We cannot have any normal discussion without these people deliberately flooding any point with noise and fake narrative
he has been banned many times and yet he keeps coming back. I guess PDF is a full time job for him.
 
dbc said:
stop trolling,..he (shushu) says the low IQ video was made by his friend who returned home to Fujian, China timestamp 36:00.


he has been banned many times and yet he keeps coming back. I guess PDF is a full time job for him.
Excellent pointing out. These trolls try to shut down anything we want to even have a meaning full discussion on.

In the meantime, i am reaching out to my contacts in Foreign affairs with this to get them review. If we can find these low life criminals have them thrown out if anywhere on the continent.

What bugs me is the fact that they can have exhibitions about us and only when there is an uproar, they take it down.
 

