Racism for Sale - Chinese video making industry.

This is unbelievable........ It is time for AU to get balls and throw these racists out permanently. ​

Africa Eye: Racism for sale Africa Eye investigates a Chinese video-making industry which exploits children across Africa.

Chinese museum pulls down 'racist' exhibits comparing Africans to animals | Africanews The exhibits included a photograph of a roaring lion next to an African man with the same expression; a pensive monkey next to another man; elephants and giraffes next to African children among others

Africa Eye: Racism for saleCloseIn February 2020 a shocking video began to circulate on Chinese social media. A group of African children are being instructed, by a voice off-camera, to chant phrases in Chinese. The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don't understand that what they're being told to say is " I am a black monster and my IQ is low."The clip ignited outrage in China and beyond. But no-one ever answered some crucial questions: why was this filmed? Where was it shot? Who made it?These questions send BBC Africa Eye reporters Runako Celina and Henry Mhango on a journey into a Chinese video-making industry that exploits vulnerable children across the continent.This clearly shows there is systematic racism: It is beyond shocking to see this.