Racism and coronavirus double the damage inflicted upon African Americans

Opinion

people of color are dying disproportionately of the novel coronavirus. While some sing the chorus “the virus knows no color”, African-Americans are dying of the disease at alarming rates: people of color constitute 42% of COVID fatalities, but only 21% of the national population. Here in Chicago, the statistics are more stark: 70% of coronavirus deaths have found victims in our African-American community.





The injustice has been exposed is that both COVID-19 and Racism are killing the black community in Chicago and throughout America. This is not the bias of petty personal prejudice, but racism entrenched in American institutions: the legacy of intentional racist policies that led to tragic disproportions in housing, educational opportunities, food availability, employment prospects, and wealth generation.





Racism kills. It killed through the master’s whip. It killed through lynchings. It killed through the KKK. It kills through mass incarceration, with Cook County Jail serving as the worst current example. But racism also kills through the continuing effects of centuries of American policy that are every bit as lethal.





Yes, we are seeing death by COVID-19. But we are also witnessing death by racism. And through our history, racism has a much higher and even more tragic body count.