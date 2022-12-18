Racism against Indians should be allowed and encouraged

Indians are not only openly racist to their own kind (lower castes, untouchability), but..



1) they are also at the forefront of massive global propaganda campaigns against Muslims which lead to hate crimes against Muslims;



2) they get off to any tragic news coming from neighboring countries.. for e.g. every Indian netizen was rejoicing at the death of Pakistanis in some air crash in Karachi;



3) they elect leaders who have committed genocide and are committed to continued violence against Muslims.. this is the Hindu mainstream, the majority of India;



4) they support White Racist alt right parties and movements and view them as ally in their Hindu jihad against Muslims, even though White racists see them as nothing but vermin;



5) the majority of Indian right wing (basically majority of Indian males) condone raping Muslim women, in fact numerous leaders of their ruling party BJP called for mass rape of Muslim women because there's just so much interest in it among their voters nationwide.. the thought of raping fair skinned Muslim woman makes them drool!





Indians are not just repulsive looking, their collective psyche is equally repulsive. The World is too nice them but they don't deserve it. They are horrible people and deserve to be treated with racism and contempt.