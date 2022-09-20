What's new

Racing Chart of The World's Suppliers

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,884
-12
93,192
Country
China
Location
China

Racing Chart of The World's Suppliers​

GLOBAL TRADE

by Felix Richter,
Sep 19, 2022

While “Made in China” has become a staple of our everyday lives, with everything from our phones to our clothes made in “the world’s factory”, that hasn’t always been the case. It wasn’t until China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 that the country really opened up to the world economy, quickly turning it into the most important link in today’s global supply chains.

Our latest Racings Bars video highlights China’s breathtaking rise to the top of the world’s merchandise exporters over the past 20 years, while also showing who dominated world trade before globalization became the all-conquering force it is today.


www.statista.com

Infographic: The World's Suppliers

This chart shows the world's leading merchandise exporters from 1950 to 2021.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
How the World Commutes, preferred modes of transportation in different countries
Replies
1
Views
10
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The Cities That Graze the Skies
Replies
2
Views
283
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The race between the US Dollar and Chinese Renminbi to be the world’s predominant currency
Replies
8
Views
254
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
The Impact of Terrorism Around the World 2022
Replies
1
Views
389
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese Exports Recover From Early 2022 Covid Setback
Replies
1
Views
157
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom