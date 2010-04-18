What's new

Racial politics has accentuated Islamophobia - PM Imran Khan

ASKardar

Oct 2, 2019
Racial politics has accentuated Islamophobia. Our shrines are being destroyed, our Prophet Muhammad PBUH’s blasphemous caricatures published once again in Charlie Hebdo - PM Imran Khan

I call upon this assembly to work upon international legislation to curb the blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] - PM Imran Khan

I am sad to say that there is one country where the State sponsors Islamophobia; that is India. Modi’s RSS inspired politics has fuelled the idea of a Hindutva state, burying the very principles of Nehru and Gandhi’s ideology - PM Imran Khan
 
Hit the Lights

Dec 5, 2017
I think talking about so-called caricatures is futile. Why are people giving it any attention? People should know that whoever it is they are drawing, it could never be the beloved prophet (peace be upon him), no matter how hard the unbelievers may try. The outrage of Islamic communities only serves as ammo for these misguided unbelievers. Besides, they're only further cementing their rightful place in a terrible afterlife. So, kick back and relax. Waste your energy on things that are worthwhile.
 
