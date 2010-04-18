Racial politics has accentuated Islamophobia - PM Imran Khan

Racial politics has accentuated Islamophobia. Our shrines are being destroyed, our Prophet Muhammad PBUH’s blasphemous caricatures published once again in Charlie Hebdo - PM Imran Khan
I call upon this assembly to work upon international legislation to curb the blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] - PM Imran Khan
I am sad to say that there is one country where the State sponsors Islamophobia; that is India. Modi’s RSS inspired politics has fuelled the idea of a Hindutva state, burying the very principles of Nehru and Gandhi’s ideology - PM Imran Khan