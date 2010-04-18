Racial politics has accentuated Islamophobia - PM Imran Khan

I think talking about so-called caricatures is futile. Why are people giving it any attention? People should know that whoever it is they are drawing, it could never be the beloved prophet (peace be upon him), no matter how hard the unbelievers may try. The outrage of Islamic communities only serves as ammo for these misguided unbelievers. Besides, they're only further cementing their rightful place in a terrible afterlife. So, kick back and relax. Waste your energy on things that are worthwhile.