Race to beat China to recover $100m US F-35 stealth fighter from bottom of South China Sea after it crash landed on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson: Fears secret technology from America's most advanced jet could fall into enemy hands​

The USS Carl Vinson on Monday suffered a 'landing mishap' with F-35C warplane

The Navy said the stealth fighter 'subsequently fell to the water'

It is packed with the latest technology and advances in radar-deflecting design

The ship is currently in the South China Sea, taking part in exercises

The pilot of the F-35 ejected safely and was rescued by helicopter

Seven were injured: three required evacuation to a medical facility in Manila

By DAILY MAIL REPORTER PUBLISHED: 12:06 EST, 25 January 2022 | UPDATED: 18:47 EST, 25 January 2022The U.S. faces a race to beat China in recovering an F-35 stealth fighter that plunged into the South China Sea on Monday after what the Navy termed a 'landing mishap' aboard the USS Carl Vinson.The pilot was forced to eject and seven military personnel in total were injured.The $100m warplane, customised for naval operations, plunged overboard - making it the second time in three months that an F-35 has been lost at sea.Sailors taxi an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the 'Argonauts' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson on January 22The pilot of the F-35C deployed his landing hook to catch the deck and stop his jet, but something went wrong and he ejected and skidded over the sideMore.