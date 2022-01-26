What's new

Race to beat China to recover $100m US F-35 stealth fighter from bottom of South China Sea after it crash landed on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson:

Race to beat China to recover $100m US F-35 stealth fighter from bottom of South China Sea after it crash landed on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson: Fears secret technology from America's most advanced jet could fall into enemy hands​

  • The USS Carl Vinson on Monday suffered a 'landing mishap' with F-35C warplane
  • The Navy said the stealth fighter 'subsequently fell to the water'
  • It is packed with the latest technology and advances in radar-deflecting design
  • The ship is currently in the South China Sea, taking part in exercises
  • The pilot of the F-35 ejected safely and was rescued by helicopter
  • Seven were injured: three required evacuation to a medical facility in Manila
By DAILY MAIL REPORTER

PUBLISHED: 12:06 EST, 25 January 2022 | UPDATED: 18:47 EST, 25 January 2022

The U.S. faces a race to beat China in recovering an F-35 stealth fighter that plunged into the South China Sea on Monday after what the Navy termed a 'landing mishap' aboard the USS Carl Vinson.

The pilot was forced to eject and seven military personnel in total were injured.

The $100m warplane, customised for naval operations, plunged overboard - making it the second time in three months that an F-35 has been lost at sea.

53362093-10440323-image-a-5_1643150435209.jpg


Sailors taxi an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the 'Argonauts' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson on January 22
Sailors taxi an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the 'Argonauts' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson on January 22

53369913-10440323-image-a-6_1643150435211.jpg
The pilot of the F-35C deployed his landing hook to catch the deck and stop his jet, but something went wrong and he ejected and skidded over the side


Race to beat China to recover $100m US F-35 stealth fighter

The U.S. faces a race to beat China in recovering an F-35 stealth fighter that plunged into the South China Sea on Monday after what the Navy termed a 'landing mishap' aboard the USS Carl Vinson.
Looks like this race is a regular sporting event now. It was once a race in Japanese sea to recover F-35 then one close to Russian sea and now this one.
 
I have an idea. China has countless retired J6 and J7, which have been converted to autonomous version. I think we can send 100 such retired J6/J7 to the location and sink them to sea. This can make the recovery race much more interesting.
 
