Race to beat China to recover $100m US F-35 stealth fighter from bottom of South China Sea after it crash landed on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson: Fears secret technology from America's most advanced jet could fall into enemy hands
- The USS Carl Vinson on Monday suffered a 'landing mishap' with F-35C warplane
- The Navy said the stealth fighter 'subsequently fell to the water'
- It is packed with the latest technology and advances in radar-deflecting design
- The ship is currently in the South China Sea, taking part in exercises
- The pilot of the F-35 ejected safely and was rescued by helicopter
- Seven were injured: three required evacuation to a medical facility in Manila
PUBLISHED: 12:06 EST, 25 January 2022 | UPDATED: 18:47 EST, 25 January 2022
The U.S. faces a race to beat China in recovering an F-35 stealth fighter that plunged into the South China Sea on Monday after what the Navy termed a 'landing mishap' aboard the USS Carl Vinson.
The pilot was forced to eject and seven military personnel in total were injured.
The $100m warplane, customised for naval operations, plunged overboard - making it the second time in three months that an F-35 has been lost at sea.
More.
Race to beat China to recover $100m US F-35 stealth fighter
The U.S. faces a race to beat China in recovering an F-35 stealth fighter that plunged into the South China Sea on Monday after what the Navy termed a 'landing mishap' aboard the USS Carl Vinson.
www.dailymail.co.uk