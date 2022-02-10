What's new

Race to 6G: Chinese researchers declare data streaming record with whirling radio waves

f7c8e24f-dacb-430a-9573-395745a1db37_dce93125.jpg


Race to 6G: Chinese researchers declare data streaming record with whirling radio waves

  • Experimental wireless line set up in Winter Olympics compound could stream over 10,000 high-definition live video feeds simultaneously, says Beijing research team
  • ‘It is about introducing a new physical dimension, which can lead to a whole new world with almost unlimited possibilities,’ according to 6G researcher
Chinese researchers say they have achieved a record data streaming speed using a revolutionary technology that could help China take the lead in the global race for next-gen wireless communication, or 6G.
Using vortex millimetre waves, a form of extremely high-frequency radio wave with rapidly changing spins, the researchers transmitted 1 terabyte of data over 1km (3,300 feet) in a second.
If I understood correctly this is just using the photon angular momentum states to encode information rather than solely intensity, frequency and timeslot.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
If I understood correctly this is just using the photon angular momentum states to encode information rather than solely intensity, frequency and timeslot.
More like the realization of electromagnetic and optical fiber signal physical conversion, without the use of chip processing.
 
redtom said:
More like the realization of electromagnetic and optical fiber signal physical conversion, without the use of chip processing.
Interesting, but that was not clear from the simple textual interpretation of the article. In addition that is already available, it is called an antenna... So it must be something else.
 

