Race in Nazi Germany

Most people like me until recently believed Nazis were all aryan race people who thought they were superior. But after doing a bit of reading after watching something. The Nazis actually saw 5 distinct races in Germany.



1. Pure Aryan race - Northern European/Nordic race aka the best and SS members require full aryan to join (mostly full Aryan in some cases). note they are a minority in Germany.

2. Mixed Aryan race - Aryans with blue eyes/blond hair with mixtures with other European races

3/4 Deneric Race and Alpine race - Deneric is mostly central european stretching down to spain/france. Alpine is similar in central and eastern europe. Adolf Hitler saw himself as part of the Alpine race not aryan race.

5. East Baltic/Slavic race - russians/poles/ukrainians etc



Looks like even within a white society with minimal contact with non whites. Whites got to create a racial heirarchy of worship.



Does anyone else have further information or interesting points to share regarding this?



Cheers