What's new

Race in Nazi Germany

retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
1,894
-2
2,054
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Most people like me until recently believed Nazis were all aryan race people who thought they were superior. But after doing a bit of reading after watching something. The Nazis actually saw 5 distinct races in Germany.

1. Pure Aryan race - Northern European/Nordic race aka the best and SS members require full aryan to join (mostly full Aryan in some cases). note they are a minority in Germany.
2. Mixed Aryan race - Aryans with blue eyes/blond hair with mixtures with other European races
3/4 Deneric Race and Alpine race - Deneric is mostly central european stretching down to spain/france. Alpine is similar in central and eastern europe. Adolf Hitler saw himself as part of the Alpine race not aryan race.
5. East Baltic/Slavic race - russians/poles/ukrainians etc

Looks like even within a white society with minimal contact with non whites. Whites got to create a racial heirarchy of worship.

Does anyone else have further information or interesting points to share regarding this?

Cheers
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2009
1,969
-2
1,139
retaxis said:
Most people like me until recently believed Nazis were all aryan race people who thought they were superior. But after doing a bit of reading after watching something. The Nazis actually saw 5 distinct races in Germany.

1. Pure Aryan race - Northern European/Nordic race aka the best and SS members require full aryan to join (mostly full Aryan in some cases). note they are a minority in Germany.
2. Mixed Aryan race - Aryans with blue eyes/blond hair with mixtures with other European races
3/4 Deneric Race and Alpine race - Deneric is mostly central european stretching down to spain/france. Alpine is similar in central and eastern europe. Adolf Hitler saw himself as part of the Alpine race not aryan race.
5. East Baltic/Slavic race - russians/poles/ukrainians etc

Looks like even within a white society with minimal contact with non whites. Whites got to create a racial heirarchy of worship.

Does anyone else have further information or interesting points to share regarding this?

CheersI
Click to expand...

The German designation is not correct though. Germans are a Germanic people and not Indo-Aryan or Iranic (Indo-Iranic).

Balto-Slavic is correct. But there definitely is North Germanic/Nordic influence in the Baltic and Northern Slavic countries.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aryobarzan
How in 1936 Germany declared Iran as the second ARYAN nation and exempt from Nuremberg laws.
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
hatehs
Q&A: ‘The word Hindu is Arabic. Why don’t they throw it out?’ - Interview with Prominent historian Irfan Habib
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
780
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Signalian
Marching towards Genocide: An Indian Kristallnacht in the Making
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Signalian
Signalian
Wolfhunter
India Is Ranked as the Most Racist Nation in the World
Replies
0
Views
633
Wolfhunter
Wolfhunter
beijingwalker
‘The most competitive’: China surpasses countries known for manufacturing, like Germany and the U.S., when it comes to making and selling cars
Replies
0
Views
417
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom