Rabbit of Asia (SU-30) Drones Deployed by Pakistan Army !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Pakistan Space Agency said:
So, while other countries buy the actual SU-30 fighter aircraft from Russia, Pakistan buys the toy versions of it?
Pakistan or rather PAF is the first and only country to shoot an SU-30 down in combat.
khail007 said:
Sir G, what is the purpose/use of this small drone? Further, are these in use with armoured units?
I believe they are being used as targets for gunnery practice.
 
