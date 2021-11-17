Rabbit of Asia (SU-30) Drones Deployed by Pakistan Army !

Pakistan Space Agency said: So, while other countries buy the actual SU-30 fighter aircraft from Russia, Pakistan buys the toy versions of it? Click to expand...

khail007 said: Sir G, what is the purpose/use of this small drone? Further, are these in use with armoured units? Click to expand...

Pakistan or rather PAF is the first and only country to shoot an SU-30 down in combat.I believe they are being used as targets for gunnery practice.