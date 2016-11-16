RAB officials get sanctioned by U.S

US sanctions on Rab, six high-ups The United States imposed human rights-related sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion and six current and former top officials of the agency, including its Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and now Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

The United States imposed human rights-related sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion and six current and former top officials of the agency, including its Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and now Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.The US Department of State announced visa restrictions on Benazir, the former director general of Rab, due to his involvement "in gross violations of human rights", making him ineligible for entry into the United States, said a press statement by US Department of Treasury, published on its website yesterday.Four other officials are Khan Mohammad Azad, current additional director general (operations) of Rab, Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, former additional director general (operations), Mohammad Jahangir Alam, former additional director general (operations), Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan, former additional director general (operations).The release said these officials have been a leader or official of Rab, an entity that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure.