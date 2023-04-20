What's new

R1A Distribution in Pakistan

Earlier today, @arjunk posted screenshots of the R1A distribution during an argument with a Hindutva idiot. The Hindutva kept claiming ridicule theory about our ancestors and “forced conversions.”

I ended up researching the screen shots and found the article describing the genetic makeup of Pakistanis.

The studies focused on the R1A distribution across the world including within Pakistan. It was interesting what the author wrote about Hindus and their revisionist history when it comes to South Asia.

I’m sharing this here so others can read it as well.


indo-european.eu

The history of the simplistic 'haplogroup R1a — Indo-European' association | Indo-European.eu

The association of Proto-Indo-European with haplogroup R1a and modern Eastearn and Northern Europeans has a long history in pseudoscience
indo-european.eu indo-european.eu

“ Seeing how Basque racists and Indian nationalists reacted to the latest papers, we will have to wait for new generations to overcome the preconceptions of those who lived with the genetics of the 2000s…”

“Even Hindu nationalists had a ‘more rational’ motive for their R1a/IE association: conservative Hindus, as I understand it, share a reactionary view against the ethnolinguistic and religious complexity of the Indian subcontinent, and they want to show religious and cultural unity and continuity only broken by Islam. Because I assumed the same supremacy views from those of Indian descent as I did for those of Northern and Eastern European descent, I was surprised to see the reaction of many to the news of R1a spreading from Steppe MLBA: I have seen them shift their theories according to the new papers, supporting (among many different new contradictory positions) that it was Iranian farmer ancestry (and thus the Indus Valley civilization) the responsible for Indo-Aryan expansion, and that R1a is not relevant anymore (and is just the product of late bottlenecks from steppe incomers). It became clear to me that racism based on ancestry or haplogroup is not the driving force here, but religious and nationalist bigotry. The R1a/OIT association was just one of many resources that the Hindutva has used to support the cultural and historical origin of modern India in the Indus Valley Civilization, to simplify the religious, ethnic, and linguistic diversity of India.

All in all, it is discouraging how humans are incapable to adapt to purely theoretical concepts, just because they previously assumed they were true.“

