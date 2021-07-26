R.I.P Rick Allen, My Fellow Scotsman

Rick Allen, a Scottish climber, has died while attempting to summit Pakistan's K2 becoming the latest victim on the world's second-highest peak.Allen was killed after being hit by an avalanche while attempting a new route on the mountain over the weekend. His body has been recovered.Allen's death comes a week after South Korea's Kim Hong-bin was killed after falling into a crevasse while descending from the nearby Broad Peak.With very few places in the world open during this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic Pakistan'ssummer climbing season is attracting a large number of alpinists because it has kept its borders open for all.The summer season follows history being made in northern Pakistan as a team of Nepali climbers became the first to summit K2 in the winter.But at least five other climbers died on K2's slopes while a sixth went missing during an ascent on a nearby peak.Unlike the world's highest peak Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled.Known as "the savage mountain", K2 has very harsh conditions - winds can blow at more than 200 kmph (124 mph) and temperatures can drop to -60 degrees C (-76 F).