Qureshi will now do politics for a ‘bigger cause’

MULTAN: With 36 years in politics, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has no more attraction in becoming a member of parliament or a minister.“I have risen above these longings. In 36 years of continuous politics, I have got what politics could give me. Now I will do politics only for a bigger cause without any personal gain,” he said while addressing a gathering of PTI workers here on Sunday. In his multiple engagements here on Saturday night and Sunday, Qureshi recalled his achievements and praised PM Imran Khan.“In 1991, when the water distribution issue was being discussed, I was representing Punjab. When the NFC was discussed for the first time on the distribution of resources between the center and Punjab, I was again representing Punjab and the issue was finally resolved. I signed the Kerry Lugar Bill. When I left the PPP, Asif Zardari sent a message that whoever left the PPP becomes zero. Zardari Sb, my political career is still moving forward,” he said.According to him, PM Khan has the same status in the PTI which Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had in the PPP. “I salute the greatness of Imran Khan who has broke the two-party system in the country. The PTI will win the 2023 elections on the basis of its performance,” he said.Qureshi said Rs4 billion grant was promised for the south Punjab Secretariat which had not been released so far. “Today is June 6 and only 24 days are left before the start of the new fiscal. Being a public representative from Multan, my question to the Punjab government is that why this amount has not been released and spent.”