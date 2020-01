ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu following the recent development of escalation between US and Iran, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Diplomatic sources said they exchanged views on the developments in the Gulf region after the killing of an Iranian top general in Iraq.Earlier in the day, Qureshi had talked to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif through a telephonic call to discuss the Middle East situation following Soleimani’s killing.According to sources, matters pertaining to peace and security in the region were discussed.