A new command has been formed to create ease in vigilance and prompt action. The command will be headquartered in Turbat and has been formed so that the border can be manned more effectively than previously.





A new Frontier Corps has been raised so that the border can be managed better than before.





Based on the consultations between Iran and Pakistan, Qureshi said that joint border centres are being established.





According to the foreign minister, it has been decided that the border with Iran will be fenced the way the Pak-Afghan border was being fenced. Qureshi added that the process has started and is being started from the most frequently exploited points.





Qureshi said that it was decided that border patrolling exercises would be synchronised.





Heli-surveillance would be done between the two countries to prevent further incidents.



