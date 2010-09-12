What's new

Quran Pages Torn in Oslo as Anti-Islam Protests Turn Violent

Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
9,441
-9
7,783
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
A day after the city of Malmo in Sweden witnessed riots caused by the burning of Islam's holy book Koran, this culture war moved to the neighboring Scandinavian country of Norway. This time also, violence broke out between anti-Islam activists and their ideological opponents. However, they did not degenerate to the extent that events in Malmo did.

This episode started with a gathering of people associated with the far-right Norwegian organization called Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN). They gathered in Norway's capital, outside the Parliament building to display their opposition to the Islamic faith. For around two hours, things seemed in control.

The leader of SIAN, Lars Thorsen, gave a speech that would be offensive to a devout Muslim. He described the Prophet of Islam, Mohammad as a false prophet. Apart from this, there were accompanying slogans and even some lighter types of activity like singing.


Koran tearing
Pages from Koran being torn by a protester in Oslo on Saturday Faytuks News
People opposed to this gathering and the criticism of Islam taking place had also gathered near the area of the demonstration but police had taken precautionary action and set up a barrier for preventing the two groups from coming into contact.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1299793121262305280


Outbreak of violence

But then, one woman, part of the SIAN protest, held up a copy of Koran and tore pages out of it, doing it in such a way that it would be visible to the people on the other side of the barricades. This provocation proved to be the ignition and the counter-protesters decided to become more aggressive.

The barricades were overcome by some of the pro-Islam demonstrators and they got into a physical altercation with SIAN members. This is when the danger of violence escalating became very high and the police acted strongly to end the clash. They used pepper spray to disperse the group of anti-SIAN people and pushed them back forcefully as they tried to break through the barriers.


Norway protests
Protests in Norway after tearing of pages from Koran Faytuks News
At the end of it all, one person was reported to be injured. The police also arrested several others to make sure that no further trouble is created by them.

Deeper malaise

However, the events of Malmo and Sweden are merely symptoms of a larger societal and political problem facing Europe, not just Scandinavia. The influx of Muslim migrants over the decades has created social tensions which became seriously aggravated in recent years due to the growth of Islamic extremism.

The entire continent is seeing the growth of far-right parties whose main ideological plank is opposition to Islam and immigration of Muslims into their countries. These battles are only going to get worse in times to come.

www.ibtimes.sg

After Being Burnt in Sweden, Koran Pages Torn in Oslo as Anti-Islam Protests Turn Violent [Video]

Another anti-Islamic group decided to hold a protest in Scandinavia on Saturday attacking the religion. The violence this time was contained.
www.ibtimes.sg www.ibtimes.sg
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,369
-16
17,756
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
After hating people of color these racists have found a new hobby. It is hating Muslims and burning their books. Very civilized and tolerant people these far right extremists.

Every where you look white extremists are causing trouble. In the US it is against black African community. In European capitals it is against immigrants and Muslims. The white angry man needs something to hate. Always needed something to hate and vent anger.
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
380
1
1,005
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
People are getting mad for an invisible man. Dangerous state of mind.
Click to expand...
So it’s okay now to burn books? I know you Hairy Hindus (Sikhs) are happy to see Qurans burned, decency is not your strength.

There is a famous quote from Almansor (Heinrich Heine, 1821):
„Das war ein Vorspiel nur, dort wo man Bücher verbrennt, verbrennt man auch am Ende Menschen.“

In English: burning books is just the start at the end you burn human beings too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Devil Soul Feces, torn pages of Quran thrown at door of Texas mosque Americas 36
S Replica of one of the oldest Quran pages draws bumper crowd at Sharjah Book Fair Social & Current Events 0
jha Protesters rip pages from Quran in White House World Affairs 25
Chhatrapati Featured Riot in Sweden amidst Quran-burning rally Military Forum 161
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Erdogan Reciting The Holy Quran Just Before The Juma Prayer In Hagia Sophia Middle East & Africa 46
P Featured Govt to construct Quran Complex in Islamabad Social & Current Events 9
Alternatiiv The Quran learning made mandatory for university students in Punjab Social & Current Events 100
Xestan Government brings in Quran in defence of its case against Justice Isa Insaf - Justice 25
K Read Holy Quran with proper pronunciation(tajweed) General Photos & Multimedia 4
zeroboy Rana Sanaullah holds Holy Quran in National Assembly | Challenges Shehryar Afridi Political Videos 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top