Quranic Message



Quran is miracle, Quran is guidance. Quran has secrets, Quran is medicine.

Only Education can change our youth and future. Islam says READ study, explore. Everything created has a purpose.

Example is the western world, they learnt from the muslims and started all universities and subjects they teach. All those are mentioned in the Quran, like science, maths, sociology, about the world, morals, values, unity, about the brain. They built huge libraries, huge hospitals, welfare systems. This all leads back to Quran.

Muslims are left only to read Quran and memorise it but western world follows its example. This is why they are ruling the world.



Maddrassa Education