Quota System has been extended for an Indefinite Period?

Naeem ur Rehman (JI) is telling in the following video that Imran Khan has extended the quota system for an indefinite period and that this is an injustice specially to the residents of Urban Sindh. If true (as it is very hard for me to believe anyone from Jamaat Islami), this is an indeed a very nice gift from Imran Khan's PTI government to the residents of Karachi.
Scholarships for citizens of Sindh except Karachi, this is called "justice"
Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.
Thank you!
And Allah Hafiz PTI..
