Quota System has been extended for an Indefinite Period?

Scholarships for citizens of Sindh except Karachi, this is called "justice"



Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.



Thank you!



And Allah Hafiz PTI..



Bhai let me figure it out, I know Noora Extended Quota system in his previous tenure I have to figure it out was it for 15 years or 20 year. If it was 15 years then it would have been extended between 2013 to 2015, but if it was for 20 year the Naeem ur Rehman may well be right.These days besides developing a predictive behavior algorithm as a hobby, I am trying to figure out how come Karachi became a part of Sind, I have yet to find any legal or constitutional amendment in that direction or was it as simple as When Ayub Khan moved Federal Capital to Islamabad, SInd Govt without any amendment in law became owner of Karachi.If I can find something it might help Karachi cause, remember I am not a karachiite, rather a paindo from Pindi but I love Karachi like my own city of birth and my other love cities Vancouver and NY.