Quota System has been extended for an Indefinite Period?

Naeem ur Rehman (JI) is telling in the following video that Imran Khan has extended the quota system for an indefinite period and that this is an injustice specially to the residents of Urban Sindh. If true (as it is very hard for me to believe anyone from Jamaat Islami), this is an indeed a very nice gift from Imran Khan's PTI government to the residents of Karachi.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=769155087253691

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=310941427020930

1598569136209.png



Scholarships for citizens of Sindh except Karachi, this is called "justice"

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2971813542866174

Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.

Thank you!

And Allah Hafiz PTI..

Mr. Robinhood Ertugul Niazi believes that poverty can only be eradicated by use of quota system.
 
Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.

Thank you!

And Allah Hafiz PTI..
There are much things in relation to governance he could've had done; which doesn't need billions of dollars investment. But the guy is surrounded by incompetent goons. Idk if the news is true... regardless, he is falling short on much of his promises.
 
A legislation where equal opportunity is enforced must be in place. Not aware of the law, if it's already written somewhere and not implemented. If that's the case, government must be dragged to the court. If such law is not there, people should be vocal and demand for such legislation.

Only and only competency should be the criteria for any job's appointment.

Only and only competency should be the criteria for any job's appointment.
 
The 1973 constitution of Pakistan clearly describes in Chapter I titled, “Fundamental Rights and Principles of Policy”, of Article 27 Clause I about safeguarding the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan against the discrimination in the federal and provincial government services in these words:

The constitution gives equal rights:

  • “No citizen otherwise qualified for appointment in the service of Pakistan shall be discriminated against in respect of any such appointment on the ground only of race, religion, caste, sex, residence or place of birth.”
The quota system limits the constitutional rights:

  • “Provided that, for a period not exceeding twenty years from the commencing day, posts may be reserved for persons belonging to any class or area to secure their adequate representation in the service of Pakistan.”

This is from constitution... under this context, government is in breach of this fundamental right. I hope someone files a case in court. It's time people starts demanding their fundamental rights and holding these so called elected people accountable.
 
PakSword said:
Naeem ur Rehman (JI) is telling in the following video that Imran Khan has extended the quota system for an indefinite period and that this is an injustice specially to the residents of Urban Sindh. If true (as it is very hard for me to believe anyone from Jamaat Islami), this is an indeed a very nice gift from Imran Khan's PTI government to the residents of Karachi.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=769155087253691

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=310941427020930

View attachment 664602


Scholarships for citizens of Sindh except Karachi, this is called "justice"

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2971813542866174

Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.

Thank you!

And Allah Hafiz PTI..

@PaklovesTurkiye @Areesh @Path-Finder @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Mangus Ortus Novem @Ace of Spades @ps3linux @StormBreaker
JI cannot be trusted, they just want to come back in Karachi. Who knows the true story. Sahi kahani kya he?

@BHarwana @PakFactor @Morpheus Do you guys know?
 
Greatest injustice is Karachi undercut population. Three and half coroe is shown one and half corore, less than half.
ہر گھر سے بھٹو نکلے گا
ہر گھر سے بھٹو نکلے گا
 
PakSword said:
Naeem ur Rehman (JI) is telling in the following video that Imran Khan has extended the quota system for an indefinite period and that this is an injustice specially to the residents of Urban Sindh. If true (as it is very hard for me to believe anyone from Jamaat Islami), this is an indeed a very nice gift from Imran Khan's PTI government to the residents of Karachi.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=769155087253691

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=310941427020930

View attachment 664602


Scholarships for citizens of Sindh except Karachi, this is called "justice"

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2971813542866174

Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.

Thank you!

And Allah Hafiz PTI..

@PaklovesTurkiye @Areesh @Path-Finder @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Mangus Ortus Novem @Ace of Spades @ps3linux @StormBreaker
Bhai let me figure it out, I know Noora Extended Quota system in his previous tenure I have to figure it out was it for 15 years or 20 year. If it was 15 years then it would have been extended between 2013 to 2015, but if it was for 20 year the Naeem ur Rehman may well be right.

These days besides developing a predictive behavior algorithm as a hobby, I am trying to figure out how come Karachi became a part of Sind, I have yet to find any legal or constitutional amendment in that direction or was it as simple as When Ayub Khan moved Federal Capital to Islamabad, SInd Govt without any amendment in law became owner of Karachi.

If I can find something it might help Karachi cause, remember I am not a karachiite, rather a paindo from Pindi but I love Karachi like my own city of birth and my other love cities Vancouver and NY.
 
I can't find SRO No 747(I)/2020 anywhere. No govt websites, no media, nothing. First and only time i see it is on this video. And if it was dated 19th Aug 2020, media would have been jumping up and down about it for the past couple of days.
 
Ok, called up a friend in establishment division Naeem ur Rehman is right here is the link:

Extension of Quota System in Federal Vacancies

This hurts, really hurts even if I go by Quota on the basis of population size between Rural and Urban which is:

Sind Urban vs Rural 2017

It is almost 50-50 and yet out of 19% Karachi/Hyderabad/Sukkur only get 40% and 60% goes to Rural Sind.

But huys do understand this is the quota only in federal jobs, after 18th amendment most of the department are with Provincial Govt now, very few strategic departments are now left with Federal Govt.

Prima Facie it has been extended by a section officer in Establishment Division, lets make some noise on the social media. Does the PM even know about it?

Karachiites and all those who think this is wrong.... need your help.

Does any one have an idea about Quota in Provincial jobs?

More later...
 
PakSword said:
Naeem ur Rehman (JI) is telling in the following video that Imran Khan has extended the quota system for an indefinite period and that this is an injustice specially to the residents of Urban Sindh. If true (as it is very hard for me to believe anyone from Jamaat Islami), this is an indeed a very nice gift from Imran Khan's PTI government to the residents of Karachi.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=769155087253691

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=310941427020930

View attachment 664602


Scholarships for citizens of Sindh except Karachi, this is called "justice"

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2971813542866174

Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.

Thank you!

And Allah Hafiz PTI..

@PaklovesTurkiye @Areesh @Path-Finder @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Mangus Ortus Novem @Ace of Spades @ps3linux @StormBreaker
Only Allah knows what is hidden.
It is my gut feeling that Imran Khan will be murdered soon. I told people to finish off Ajit Doval, but....anyway.
Quota system or no quota system, it's people who are not ready to adhere to the principles of justice. Laws dont make societies better, enforcement does. The people who see urban Sindh issue in isolation are mistaken. This issue actually is an indicator of how common people of Pakistan are living their lives. Trust me, lives of poor living in rural Sindh are as miserable as people living in Karachi.
Loot in Karachi by Sindhi officers is an indication, that how these Sindhis were treated in their native areas at first place, and how their own view of fellow humans was changed due to that oppression.
Karachi Walon ki badbakhti yeh hai keh woh ghalat waqt pe ghalat jagah mojod hain.
Anyway, nobody can solve neither Kashmir issue nor Sindh urban rural issue.
BTW, if Imran gets murdered, then just apprehend Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (and murder Ajit Doval with his whole team).
 
ps3linux said:
Prima Facie it has been extended by a section officer in Establishment Division, lets make some noise on the social media. Does the PM even know about it?
If a section officer can extend this on his own even then it doesn't reflect good on Ertugul Niazi's administration and management. Did you really try to defend him? He should watch more tv to keep himself informed.
 
PakSword said:
Naeem ur Rehman (JI) is telling in the following video that Imran Khan has extended the quota system for an indefinite period and that this is an injustice specially to the residents of Urban Sindh. If true (as it is very hard for me to believe anyone from Jamaat Islami), this is an indeed a very nice gift from Imran Khan's PTI government to the residents of Karachi.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=769155087253691

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=310941427020930

View attachment 664602


Scholarships for citizens of Sindh except Karachi, this is called "justice"

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2971813542866174

Don't know how true the above is, but if it's true, thank you Imran Khan for removing confusion from the minds of people who wanted to come back and settle in Pakistan.

Thank you!

And Allah Hafiz PTI..

@PaklovesTurkiye @Areesh @Path-Finder @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Mangus Ortus Novem @Ace of Spades @ps3linux @StormBreaker
Brother its not pti or IK. Its state of Pakistan policy. Bearucracy and military policy.
 
