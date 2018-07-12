/ Register

  • Thursday, July 12, 2018

‘Quota-reform leader Suhel picked up’

    12:46 PM, July 12, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:37 PM, July 12, 2018
    ‘Quota-reform leader Suhel picked up’

    A leader of the quota reform movement, APM Suhel has been allegedly picked up. Photo: Collected

    Star Online Report

    A leader of the quota reform movement, APM Suhel has been allegedly picked up.

    Lucky Akter, a student leader and former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, made the claim today – when the government is cracking down on those involved with the movement.

    According to what Lucky wrote on her Facebook wall, plainclothed men picked up APM Suhel from her house in Shantinagar, Dhaka city, around around 4:30am.

    Contacted, Devdas Bhattacharya, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Nazmul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of cyber security unit of DMP, both denied the allegations of such a pick-up.
     
