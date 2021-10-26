What's new

Quinton de Kock dropped from South Africa team vs West Indies after refusing to take a knee before T20 World Cup matches

INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
700
-5
765
Country
India
Location
India
Quinton de Kock withdrew from South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to take a knee.

South Africa's players have been told to take a knee before the start of their remaining T20 World Cup matches after they were pictured taking varying stances before their defeat to Australia on Saturday.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board unanimously agreed on Monday to "adopt a consistent and united stance against racism".

South Africa later said they "noted the personal decision" of De Kock not to take a knee and will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps.
www.google.com

Quinton de Kock misses South Africa vs West Indies after refusing to take a knee before T20 World Cup matches

Quinton de Kock withdrew from South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to take a knee.
www.google.com www.google.com

Guy with some self respect compared to these bunch of stupid wokes

download.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom