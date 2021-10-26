Quinton de Kock dropped from South Africa team vs West Indies after refusing to take a knee before T20 World Cup matches

INS_Vikramaditya
Quinton de Kock withdrew from South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to take a knee.
South Africa's players have been told to take a knee before the start of their remaining T20 World Cup matches after they were pictured taking varying stances before their defeat to Australia on Saturday.
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board unanimously agreed on Monday to "adopt a consistent and united stance against racism".
South Africa later said they "noted the personal decision" of De Kock not to take a knee and will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps.
Guy with some self respect compared to these bunch of stupid wokes
Quinton de Kock misses South Africa vs West Indies after refusing to take a knee before T20 World Cup matches
