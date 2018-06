Quick Take: China Makes Final Payment for 99 Year Lease on Sri Lankan Port

Jun 21, 2018 04:08 PMSri Lanka's Hambantota port. Photo: VCGThe state-owned(CMPH) paid a third and final $584 million tranche to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority,The port is key to the maritime section of, which involves building a network of harbors across China’s southern sea routes in order to facilitate trade.Sri Lankan media earlier this month reported that China had delayed the final payment after the Sri Lankan government objected to Chinese plans to develop a man-made entertainment island near the project. It is unclear how the issue was addressed before the final payment.Hong Kong-listed CMPH is a major state-owned investment holding company with businesses spanning port operations, container shipping, cold storage and logistics.