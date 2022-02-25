What's new

Quetta: Two policemen gunned down in local hotel

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,345
-1
1,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
QUETTA: Two policemen have been murdered by unidentified assailants in Quetta when they were having meal at a local hotel located on Eastern bypass, ARY News reported on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen have killed two cops at a local hotel in Quetta today. Sources told ARY News that the bodies of the slain cops and an injured official were shifted to the hospital.

Following the incident, heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area and started collecting evidence.

Balochistan Information Adviser Bushra Rind told the media that the terrorists attacked the policemen in which two officials including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were martyred and a driver was wounded.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack on policemen and said that some elements wanted to destroy the peace of the province. He said that the people of Balochistan are standing alongside the police and security forces.

He directed law enforcement agencies to increase security measures in the area.

arynews.tv

Quetta: Two policemen gunned down in local hotel

QUETTA: Two policemen have been murdered by unidentified assailants in Quetta when they were having meal at a local hotel located on Eastern bypass, ARY
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road
Replies
11
Views
362
JawadKKhan
J
jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
402
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
Windjammer
Freedom Fighters Kill Two Policemen in IOK
Replies
6
Views
586
SIPRA
SIPRA
Xestan
Four K-P policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat ambush
Replies
8
Views
421
ahmadnawaz22
ahmadnawaz22
Tejas Spokesman
Three Pak Army soldiers, two cops martyred in separate incidents
Replies
10
Views
876
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom