Why was this held up? Tooi government was incharge there. Makes sense.

Sources said the former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri had approved the award of the contract to the ‘lowest evaluated bidder’ — Huawei consortium — on the expert advice of the procurement regulatory authority.

provincial bureaucracy sat on the approval for around two weeks and is reported to have persuaded new Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, to overturn the decision and has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to the ‘bidder with lowest price’ — ZTE consortium.

New chief minister overturns contract approved by his predecessor

Based on technical qualification, the financial bids of Huawei and ZTE consortiums were opened and the scores were collated and finalised on the basis of ‘Quality and Cost-Based Selection Method”

On the basis of combined scores of 86.48, Huawei-NRTC consortium scored the highest marks while the ZTE-SCO achieved the second position by scoring 76.80.

f adhering to the procurement rules that prohibit further negotiations and seek declaration of the winner on the basis of the competitive bidding process,

directed the two consortiums to submit revised financial bids. Yet again, based on the revised bids, the Huawei consortium achieved the highest evaluated score.

bidding was clearly laid out to be quality, the party scoring the highest aggregate marks (technical and financial) was the winner.

with the laid out scoring criteria and not necessarily the party with the lowest bid price,

Notwithstanding unambiguous clarification by the BPRA, the Balochistan chief secretary proposed two options to the former chief minister

One, the project should be awarded to Huawei-NRTC on the basis of overall high score of 84.01 but with higher bid price of Rs2.96bn. Second, the project be given to ZTE-SCO with a low price of Rs2.28bn, but a lower evaluated score.

the former chief minister approved the Huawei-NRTC for contract award on November 3 last year, although it was financially expensive but technically stronger.

The bureaucracy did not issue the LoI for two months to the approved bidder.

As soon as the chief minister was forced to step down due to the evolving political situation, the provincial bureaucracy found a window to overturn his LoI approval to ZTE-SCO on Jan 26.