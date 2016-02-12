Quetta grenade attack injures 7
Our Correspondent November 13, 2020
QUETTA:
At least seven people including Rapid Response Group personnel were injured in a hand grenade attack on a police van on Thursday night.
According to police sources, a police van was attacked at Quetta's Spinni road, near RBC center, in which three RRG personnel and two citizens who were brothers also received injuries as well.
All the injured persons were shifted to the civil hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as policemen Sadat Ali, Zhoib Irshad, and Dilawar Khan whereas the brothers were identified as Mohammad Ismail and Asmaullah.
Security forces reached the site and condoned off the area. No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack till the report was filed. Further investigation is underway.
