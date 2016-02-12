What's new

Quetta grenade attack injures 7

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,066
-1
4,400
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Quetta grenade attack injures 7

Quetta grenade attack injures 7



Our Correspondent November 13, 2020




QUETTA:
At least seven people including Rapid Response Group personnel were injured in a hand grenade attack on a police van on Thursday night.

According to police sources, a police van was attacked at Quetta's Spinni road, near RBC center, in which three RRG personnel and two citizens who were brothers also received injuries as well.

All the injured persons were shifted to the civil hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as policemen Sadat Ali, Zhoib Irshad, and Dilawar Khan whereas the brothers were identified as Mohammad Ismail and Asmaullah.

Security forces reached the site and condoned off the area. No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack till the report was filed. Further investigation is underway.

tribune.com.pk

Quetta grenade attack injures 7 | The Express Tribune

Quetta grenade attack injures 7
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
-----------------------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

I
Breaking : Pakistan: Three grenade blasts in Karachi, 7 injured - reports
Replies
0
Views
495
INDIAPOSITIVE
I
Solomon2
In Pakistan, journalists' fear and censorship grow even as fatal violence declines
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Solomon2
Solomon2
S
Uzair Baloch spills the beans - Faryal Talpur collection 10 Million extortion
Replies
1
Views
971
HAIDER
H
khanz
The evil against Pakistan........
Replies
2
Views
424
khanz
khanz
I
2 dead, 9 injured in Quetta hand grenade attack
Replies
0
Views
719
IPL5
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom