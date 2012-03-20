What's new

Quetta: Four suspected terrorists killed after an exchange of fire in Dasht area

No this is not the way to do it. After every big attack, we have these encounters to balance the score and kill few foot soldiers and it's gotten old or should I say rotten. Pakistan security apparatus must be proactive and intercept the attacks before they happen.

Every terrorist plot must be followed up to the top-level planners with extreme prejudice. it does not matter if leads to India, Iran, or Afghanistan. Unless the actual planners are punished, killing a few foot soldiers will not solve the real problem.
 
