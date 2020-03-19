/ Register

  • Thursday, March 19, 2020

Quetta Cantonment Before the 1935 Earthquake.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, Mar 19, 2020 at 4:47 AM.

  1. Mar 19, 2020 at 4:47 AM #1
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,137
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +15 / 2,159 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    The British had a huge encampment at Quetta,Baluchistan.It was briefly captured by the them during the First Afghan War in 1839, in 1876 Quetta became part of the British Empire. British Troops constructed the infrastructure for their establishment as it was a strategic location. By the time of the earthquake on 31 May 1935 Quetta had developed into a bustling city with a number of multistory buildings,vibrant commercial centres and it was well known for its fruit gardens and lush greenery. The epicentre of the earthquake was close to the city and destroyed most of the city’s infrastructure and killed an estimated 40,000 people.Below is a brief visit to a bygone era.
    Staff College, Quetta
    [​IMG]

    Quetta M B Institutes(Military)
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]










    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]





























    royal garrison artillery
    [​IMG]

    Sandeman Hall Quetta
    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]




    Quetta was a major staging point for campaigns inside Afghanistan and beyond. Had the British been successful in subduing the Afghans our borders today would have been different. :pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:
     

    Attached Files:

    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Mar 19, 2020 at 4:59 AM #2
    Myth_buster_1

    Myth_buster_1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,509
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2008
    Ratings:
    +4 / 6,300 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Why are some Pakistanis proud of British imperialism?
     
  3. Mar 19, 2020 at 5:19 AM #3
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    17,195
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +6 / 23,944 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Its just history now and one that is linked to Pakistan.
     
  4. Mar 19, 2020 at 5:32 AM #4
    Sine Nomine

    Sine Nomine ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,331
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +26 / 11,394 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    They kept that as buffer state,what more you want.
     
  5. Mar 19, 2020 at 5:37 AM #5
    JafarQureshi

    JafarQureshi FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    2
    Joined:
    Today
    Ratings:
    +0 / 0 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    British were good and had a soft corner for the Muslims of the subcontinent.
     
Similar Threads
  1. Roby

    Japan Earthquake: before and after

    Roby, Mar 14, 2011, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    683
    Roby
    Mar 14, 2011
  2. Xracer

    Earthquake jolts Quetta, Sibi, Bolan

    Xracer, Feb 27, 2013, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    689
    Ayush
    Feb 27, 2013
  3. Spring Onion

    Earthquake

    Spring Onion, Apr 24, 2013, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    49
    Views:
    1,964
    Alpha1
    Apr 24, 2013
  4. metronome

    Earthquake !@

    metronome, May 12, 2015, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    15
    Views:
    853
    Dr. Sen
    May 12, 2015
  5. Styx

    earthquake !

    Styx, Oct 26, 2015, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    42
    Views:
    2,162
    raj76
    Oct 26, 2015
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 2, Guests: 0)
  1. TruthSeeker