It is the same known places



Peshawar

Mastung

Bannu

Turbat

Quetta



These are the places that were always prone to terrorism. And still we did nothing. I again say we did nothing special to make these areas safe for elections.



Bajwa is a joke. We keep abusing Nawaz but we don't abuse passiveness of GHQ. We don't abuse lack of balls and will by GHQ.



Balochistan and Quetta need a Karachi type clean up operation and bajwa and his ilk kept on delaying it. There are no daily search operations in areas more prone to terrorism and we are paying the price for it.



Thank you uncle bajwa. Call Ashraf ghani and thank him again for this like you thanked him for killing mullah radio after 9 years.

