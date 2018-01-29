What's new

Quetta: At least 3 Dead, Several Injured in Blast

Flight of falcon

Are you really that dumb to look at every terrorist attack and demand the entire military should surrender??
We are in the state of war and it will take time to win this multi generational hate based war.
stop gloating at every death to make your self look right.
 
The fence and past operations really have reduced the attacks. Pak needs to boost up his surveliance capabilities. Spy on every cell phone, use cameras and drones. Use AI software like China and prempt these. Even if we buy MRVs, nubbing the attackers in bud shd be the preferable solutions, and perhaps an economical one.
 
kingQamaR

what ever we are doing is not enough it’s time to go hard on our western neighbour Iran. Otherwise we will be here for the next hundred years trying to stop attacks
 
Areesh

Riz said:
Mumbai uda do
Click to expand...
Bajwa aur Imran Khan k hotai hoye yeh baatain zaib nahi daiteen
Flight of falcon said:
Are you really that dumb to look at every terrorist attack and demand the entire military should surrender??
We are in the state of war and it will take time to win this multi generational hate based war.
stop gloating at every death to make your self look right.
Click to expand...
It takes time

We are fighting this war since 2007

Need more time?
Huffal said:
Nature of the blast still yet to be ascertained
Click to expand...
CM Balochistan has already condemned the terrorists for the blast
 
Faqirze

Oh boy, here we go again. I thought the ISI was supposed to be a world class intelligence agency? how do they constantly fail to protect our people and prevent bomb blasts like these? RIP
 
Huffal

Areesh said:
@Huffal

The cause

And i can tell you right now that the person who pushed that button. You would never heard him being killed in a security forces operation
Click to expand...
Terrorists that joined in 2009 were killed this year. Terrorists that first propped up were the killed a day later. Thats the nature of a guerilla war. Its not conventional.
 
Areesh

Huffal said:
Terrorists that joined in 2009 were killed this year. Terrorists that first propped up were the killed a day later. Thats the nature of a guerilla war. Its not conventional.
Click to expand...
It is a failure of Pakistani security forces that they failed to kill a terrorist who was part of a terrorist organization since 2009 in all these years

And this is the reason Pakistan is losing its war against terrorists

The day Pakistan would start killing terrorists within months of them joining terrorist organizations Pakistan would win the war
 
