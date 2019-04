Quetta 14 people killed in terrorist attack on costal highway

Balochistan needs to be finally purged of these anti-state elements. I know this might be controversial, but I feel as if one way of doing this would be to settle people from other provinces in overwhelming numbers, similar to how Israel creates settlements in the West Bank.



I don't want to alienate the people of Balochistan (even some of my family has ties to that region), but this would be an excellent way to cement control over the region and suppress the rebels.

Click to expand...