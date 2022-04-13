Questions Raised :: Imported Government

Since OP raised question of PKR exchange rate , I'd like to share my thoughts here.



There was a very recent and big development when SMQ went to China & UAE in March 2022. He negotiated refinancing/rescheduling of about $20 billion of loans mostly with China & some with UAE.



I believe Governments of Pakistan & China has not formalized this agreement yet. Also considered that no high ranking Chinese official has yet congratulated Showbaz Sharif on becoming PM. A representative of Chinese official News media was actually trolling SS on twitter.



So IMO, If China wants to teach Bajwa, Anjum & co. a lesson, they have an opportunity here. If they refused to reschedule these $20 billion loans, then forget about any relief package, improved PKR exchange rate or any other positive development. China is in a very good position to bring this party to a stop.