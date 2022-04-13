Questions Raised :: Imported Government

Well, now that the so-called Imported Government has settled in, can we get down to Business.
I personally don’t see any Re-Elections in the near future because the Foreign Hand might not allow it for now.
So here are the Questions that I have raised if there is any truth to the Letter-gate.
Q1. When should we be expecting a call from old-man-river Joe?
Q2. When are we going express 'our' anger towards the Russian Invasion of Ukraine?
Q3. How low will the US Dollar drop to the Pakistani PKR?
Q4. Will Pakistan be removed from the FATF Grey List?
Q5. Will IMF remove their demands for future loans?
Q6. When will the USAF & CIA arrive at our Bases & Capital?*
*Obviously ‘Absolutely Not’ can’t be the trend as our esteemed Imported PM stated in an Interview with Hamid Mir
Q7. What about our Coalition Support Fund (CSF) for services rendered?*
Q8. So, are we now getting F-16 Vipers?*
* @ziaulislam seems to have inside information – please direct your questions towards him on the matter.
Q9. Are we getting those dusty/shinny AH-1 (Zulus) for the Army?*
*Come on – if anyone deserves something – its them.
Q10. When is the NAB Office being converted into Pakistan Post?
Q11. When are Birthday Gifts exchange going to take place?*
*I must say I’m surprised to not see PM Narendra Modi at Imported PM’s oath-taking ceremony?*
**Sorry – too soon for the Love Connection jokes?
Q12. Which esteemed individual will be assigned to speak up for the People of Kashmir in IoK?
Ans. NO ONE!
All will be forgotten & Pakistan will be forgiven…
[ab tou paisou ke nadiya bahengi]
[ab tou paisou ke nadiya bahengi]
#PakistanZindabad
