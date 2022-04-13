What's new

Questions Raised :: Imported Government

Well, now that the so-called Imported Government has settled in, can we get down to Business.

I personally don’t see any Re-Elections in the near future because the Foreign Hand might not allow it for now.

So here are the Questions that I have raised if there is any truth to the Letter-gate.

All will be forgotten & Pakistan will be forgiven…

[ab tou paisou ke nadiya bahengi]

Q1. When should we be expecting a call from old-man-river Joe?

Q2. When are we going express 'our' anger towards the Russian Invasion of Ukraine?

Q3. How low will the US Dollar drop to the Pakistani PKR?

Q4. Will Pakistan be removed from the FATF Grey List?

Q5. Will IMF remove their demands for future loans?

Q6. When will the USAF & CIA arrive at our Bases & Capital?*
*Obviously Absolutely Not can’t be the trend as our esteemed Imported PM stated in an Interview with Hamid Mir

Q7. What about our Coalition Support Fund (CSF) for services rendered?*

[مادرچود phlay tou la nahe sakay, ab kya kadou laengay!!!]

Q8. So, are we now getting F-16 Vipers?*
* @ziaulislam seems to have inside information – please direct your questions towards him on the matter.

Q9. Are we getting those dusty/shinny AH-1 (Zulus) for the Army?*
*Come on – if anyone deserves something – its them.

Q10. When is the NAB Office being converted into Pakistan Post?

Q11. When are Birthday Gifts exchange going to take place?*
*I must say I’m surprised to not see PM Narendra Modi at Imported PM’s oath-taking ceremony?*
**Sorry – too soon for the Love Connection jokes?

Q12. Which esteemed individual will be assigned to speak up for the People of Kashmir in IoK?
Ans. NO ONE!

#PakistanZindabad

Click to expand...

thank you for raising those questions:

every question that is a demand from US or India will be met accordingly.

every other raised issue that is the need of Pakistan, will be used as a carrot and stick policy otherwise we must forget it.

political revenge will be besides it.
 
Dark times ahead, indeed. Corrupts will spread their webs, eliminate obstructions, consolidate their power and recruit more of the likes. These people have forgotten the Rumsfield hug, the Neocon hug of death. It will be a favour for a favour. What favours were received and what favours will be given remains to be seen. The cornerstone of US interest in Pakistan is to dismantle CPEC and constrict and constrain the Chinese supply line whatever the cost. For China to protect it will require more military investment and Pakistan has to be militarily very very strong.
 
Since OP raised question of PKR exchange rate , I'd like to share my thoughts here.

There was a very recent and big development when SMQ went to China & UAE in March 2022. He negotiated refinancing/rescheduling of about $20 billion of loans mostly with China & some with UAE.

I believe Governments of Pakistan & China has not formalized this agreement yet. Also considered that no high ranking Chinese official has yet congratulated Showbaz Sharif on becoming PM. A representative of Chinese official News media was actually trolling SS on twitter.

So IMO, If China wants to teach Bajwa, Anjum & co. a lesson, they have an opportunity here. If they refused to reschedule these $20 billion loans, then forget about any relief package, improved PKR exchange rate or any other positive development. China is in a very good position to bring this party to a stop.
 
Trailer23 said:
Q4. Will Pakistan be removed from the FATF Grey List?
Click to expand...
Unlikely if a chain in the neck of dog is strong enough than why remove it, unless you want to unleash it against someone
Trailer23 said:
Q3. How low will the US Dollar drop to the Pakistani PKR?
Click to expand...
drop is temporary you will see it go up again, relief package to Industry given by IK government is withdrawn therefore it will affect our exports negatively which mean less earning in $ & high price of $ in local markets
Trailer23 said:
Q1. When should we be expecting a call from old-man-river Joe?
Click to expand...
May or may not be ....

Trailer23 said:
Q2. When are we going express 'our' anger towards the Russian Invasion of Ukraine?
Click to expand...
ALready have remember Bajwa speech in Islamabad Security Dialogue
Trailer23 said:
Q5. Will IMF remove their demands for future loans?
Click to expand...
NO .... but would not be demand strict compliance with these demands
Trailer23 said:
*Obviously Absolutely Not can’t be the trend as our esteemed Imported PM stated in an Interview with Hamid Mir
Click to expand...

Trailer23 said:
Q8. So, are we now getting F-16 Vipers?*
Click to expand...
NO Indian for USA India is net security provider for this region, they will not make any move which may disturb the balance negatively for India
Trailer23 said:
Q9. Are we getting those dusty/shinny AH-1 (Zulus) for the Army?*
Click to expand...
Nope reason explain above additionally US is targeting specific sectors of Pakistani defence Gunship will blunt the edge of Indian armour thrust therefore it will not be released
Trailer23 said:
Q10. When is the NAB Office being converted into Pakistan Post?
Click to expand...
NAB will be demolished soon
Trailer23 said:
Q11. When are Birthday Gifts exchange going to take place?*
Click to expand...
soon ...
 
In my opinion, China wouldn't do anything and would try to go along with this current government.
 
Yar pehli bar yeh Gali main nain urdu Main likhi daikhi Hai. 😁
 

