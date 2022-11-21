Questions and grand designs of urdu being state Language of united pak. Why is it trivilised?

Hi,I have wondering very recently, that E.P was the majority pop of the whole sovereign. Yet people were poorer, earned less and that province brought in more export dollar for the whole sovereign for much of united paks life, whilst also importing less consumer products.It's not a far stretch to say bengali People were exploited. Also with competent rulers they spend more gdp per capita where that area spruns more growth, the refore bringing in more dollars into the country. Also supporting policy that generates more growth.That happens to be also the most of the populace. This can be seen all over the world, but not in United pak.Education was not easily accessible for many, Education materials were also not easily accessible for many.The vast majority did not have tv's very luck sob's had radios. Electricity was like the equivalent of miracles.If you were a Dr and had a push bike, people were gawking at you, like this man made it. Human pedal power of 1, those internal combustion engines were just a scam.Most people had no direct to direct interaction of the martial race paks, so when jinnah said to the majority of population that urdu will be the only language in united pak, what was this Hindu thinking?Did jinnah have any sort of thought of how the majority of the people will adopt urdu? Or was this a conspiracy, as in another thread, member admitted that Pakistanis thought bengalis as people at the back of the ship, while they were at the front. To suppress bengalis?