So I would like to join the Pakistan Army and I know the complete procedure of how to do that but I have a few doubts or questions in mind, I really hope a brother could help me out here:



1) I heard that the cadets who are top 10 in PMA, can select their regiments, is this true and what about the Corp they want to go to, can every cadet select that



2) Also could some one explain the regiment system to me, I do understand it but how does it work, like for example Inshallah I will be from top 10 cadets, and I choose Baloch Regiment, does that mean I will only be able to serve in Balochistan



3) And I know that every 2 years they give you your posting to a different spot, so will I only be getting postings in the Balochistan Province or other places as well, like will I be able to get a posting to Azad Kashmir.



if some one could help me out by answering these questions I would be grateful

