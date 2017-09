Some questions

1. When will JF-17 thunder block 3 enter service?



2. Which generation will it be 4th,4++ or 4.5th generation?



3. Will block 4 or 5 be a 5th generation?



4. How many can Pakistan produce in a year maximum?



5. Does JF-17 THUNDER carry missiles that are capable of sinking indian aircraft carriers?



6. AESA?



7. ANY Potential operators?

