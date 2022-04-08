Questions abound as Bangladesh science teacher arrested for ‘hurting religious feelings’

Quran does not violate anything about sun, moon, earth, but it depends on how you interpret which can violate science. For example, the Quran says sun and moon have their own orbits which is correct, but if you say the sun orbits around the moon and the earth it becomes wrong. In the past some people interpreted as such because they didn't know better. Schools today, including Islamic schools, should teach what is accepted as science [example, evolution] and let religious interpretation catch up to it.