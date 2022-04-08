What's new

Questions abound as Bangladesh science teacher arrested for ‘hurting religious feelings’

bdnews24.com

Questions abound as Bangladesh science teacher arrested for ‘hurting religious feelings’

For 22 years, Hriday Chandra Mondal has been teaching mathematics and science at Binodpur Ramkumar High School at Panchasar in Munshiganj’s Sadar Upazila.
bdnews24.com bdnews24.com

What he said was about earth, moon and sun which contradicts Quaran.

What do you think of this? Past we have seen other major religions has accepted it. Like christianity .

Don't worry, our people in BD love to deny logical science and technology. They believe in illogical and un-proved things.
 
Quran does not violate anything about sun, moon, earth, but it depends on how you interpret which can violate science. For example, the Quran says sun and moon have their own orbits which is correct, but if you say the sun orbits around the moon and the earth it becomes wrong. In the past some people interpreted as such because they didn't know better. Schools today, including Islamic schools, should teach what is accepted as science [example, evolution] and let religious interpretation catch up to it.
 

