Archaeology states that India was illiterate before Ashoka



a girnar inscription by Rudradharman (dated 150 AD) mentions records from Chandragupta maurya and his vaishia governor Pushyagupta (300 BC)



if India was illiterate before Ashoka how do we see indian royal records which appear from a pre literate era after 450 years? A case can be made that Rudradharman probably was aware of an ashoka's inscription mentioning such works and he mentioned his grandfather, but no such inscription is known so it can only be conjectured that some ashoka inscription once existed, but there is yet another Kharavela inscription mentioning yet another such works by a Nanda king exhibiting with certainty that records were indeed maintained detailing the rule of the royal rulers, another evidence comes from xuanzang, a chinese pilgrim who mentions a chronicle called Nilopitu of Harsha vardhan, no such record survives in modern times



There is an inscription dated to 1500 BC from Orissa called Vikramkhul inscription which according to some exhibits literate writing, they are written in a very similar way the historical edicts were written, there are some evidences also from Tamil nadu (some indus symbols appearing on a stone celt dated to 1500 BC).



A pottery inscription from bhit dwarka, Pottery jars with symbols similar to brahmi have been found from Orissa which have been dated to 1500 BC as well, there are some indus like symbols which have appeared in Vaishali, the current excavation at Keeladi and other tamil pottery inscription datred before maurya period and one inscription from Anuradhapura shows a prevalence of some form of literacy in the whole india a long time before its anticipated. Copper plate inscription from Haryana etc.



Indo aryan and dravidian geographic division



similarly the dravidian and indo aryan seem to be the agenda which has been used by the western scholars in defining indian history, there is a prakrit inscription dated 5th-6th century by the kadamba rulers from Kerala which challenge such geographic division of the dravidians and the indo aryans, ashoka mentions a kingdom called satyaputra, keralaputra/cheralaputra which seem to indicate indo aryan named kingdom at the very territory of present day kerala, Tamil Nadu, not to mention tamil brahmi inscription dated before mauryan era containing tamil and prakrit names.



