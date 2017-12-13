What's new

(QUESTION) Why can’t Pakistani men marry Saudi women?

I just remembered there are bunch of laws enacted in KSA that prevent Saudi women from marrying Pakistani men (& many other nationalities as well). Obviously they can’t out-right ban it, because it’s severely anti-Islamic.

I’ve tried researching everywhere, and always find that they aren’t allowed to do so. But I found one stat: 10% of Saudi women are actually married to foreigners (despite all these laws enacted to dissuade & prevent them).

They set the minimum age for Saudi women to marry foreigners at 25 years old (which is ridiculously high). At the same time, Saudi girls can marry at 18 years old (or 15 years old using a court) to Saudi men. What kind of trash law is that? I’m shocked by the sheer racism & unfairness of this country!

In 2013, Saudi women married
Yemenis with 544 marriage contracts,
375 married Kuwaitis,
307 married Qataris,
120 married Syrians,
112 married Emiratis
72 married Pakistanis,
65 married Palestinians,
62 married Egyptians.

As we can see Pakistani men are high in-demand in the country. We don’t know how many marriages were rejected by the government’s courts, embassies, clerics, etc. I estimate at least few thousand marriages of this kind were scythed by the Saudi gov’t in this year. Even if marriage contract is luckily approved, the problems don’t stop.

Sad Story: A poor Pakistani man driver was married to a Saudi millionaire women. She suddenly dies after a few years, & he gets no inheritance!!!
https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/sau...ad-millionaire-wife-in-saudi-arabia-1.1922128

I am quite angered by this country’s bureaucracy & absolutely terrible laws. Such a shame how these people gate-keep their girls from other Muslim (perhaps more honorable + treatful) men.
 
I personally know a few who are married to Saudi women. Btw in most cases it is the family not the government. Even among Saudis there are many who don't marry outside of their own tribe let alone to a Pakistani or xyz.
 
Malik Alpha said:
I personally know a few who are married to Saudi women. Btw in most cases it is the family not the government. Even among Saudis there are many who don't marry outside of their own tribe let alone to a Pakistani or xyz.
I don’t understand why they set the minimum age for Saudi girls at 25 to marry Pakistani men.

Absolutely no country does it. There’s no way to justify this discrimination.
 
Shehr Abbasi said:
How many Pakistani women marry Saudi men?
 
Shehr Abbasi said:
I don’t understand why they set the minimum age for Saudi girls at 25 to marry Pakistani men.

Absolutely no country does it. There’s no way to justify this discrimination.
I think man has to be 25 to marry a foreigner as well.
 
To rub salt on the wounds. The marriage law was updated. It’s even more strict now!!

The Saudi woman must be between the ages to 30 and 55 (US 3 Mar. 2017, 34; Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The age difference between the prospective spouses cannot be more than ten years (US 3 Mar. 2017, 35; Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The non-Saudi man cannot be already married, or have previously married a Saudi woman (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The Saudi woman must sign a statement acknowledging that neither her spouse nor her children will necessarily have the right to be granted Saudi citizenship (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The foreign man "must not have been a member of the military in a foreign country" and "must not be on the lists of those banned from entering Saudi Arabia" (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The foreign man must have a monthly salary of at least 5,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) [approximately 2.25 Lakh PKR] (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The foreign man must have "a valid residence permit" and must "possess an appropriate family residence" (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The non-Saudi man must "present a certificate showing that he has no criminal record in his country of origin and in Saudi Arabia" (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);

The prospective spouses must complete medical examinations and drug testing (US 3 Mar. 2017, 35; Gulf News 15 Dec. 2016);
 
Shehr Abbasi said:
To rub salt on the wounds. The marriage law was updated. It’s even more strict now!!
These laws say:
— You can’t marry a Saudi girl younger than 30.
— You can’t have more than one wife.
— You & children will not get citizenship.

Mamajama said:
I think man has to be 25 to marry a foreigner as well.
No, they only have to be the legal minimum. Which is 18 years old. Let’s not focus on Saudi men + foreigners.

Only Saudi women & Pakistani men.
 
Shehr Abbasi said:
Perhaps this is to ensure that procreation of Saudi women with foreign men is less likely successful as by that age range (30-55) child conception becomes harder.
 
Desert Fox said:
Perhaps this is to ensure that procreation of Saudi women with foreign men is less likely successful as by that age range (30-55) child conception becomes harder.
I feel like it’s to dissuade the marriages entirely. Age is a huge factor in engagements & nikahs.

They don’t want Pakistani men come marrying young Saudi college girls. They definitely have a huge burning insecurity/jealousy.
 
Shehr Abbasi said:
I feel like it’s to dissuade the marriages entirely. Age is a huge factor in engagements & nikahs.

They don’t want Pakistani men come marrying young Saudi college girls. They definitely have a huge burning insecurity/jealousy.
Tbh, Pakistani girls are more attractive in my personal opinion + the added benefit of common language, culture and customs.

World is bigger than Saudi too. @PAKISTANFOREVER
 
Desert Fox said:
Tbh, Pakistani girls are more attractive in my personal opinion + the added benefit of common language, culture and customs.

World is bigger than Saudi too. @PAKISTANFOREVER
EXACTLY!!!!!!!!!!!!..........................There are so many extremely beautiful Pakistani girls out there, why on earth would you want to marry a Saudi or any other non-Pakistani girl for that matter???????????......................:disagree:...................There is nothing quite like being with a beautiful girl from the same race as you who shares the same culture, heritage and language as you do.
 
LOL marrying Saudi women will burden us financially :lol:

Any way, my cousin (Indonesian ethnically) marry Saudi women (Arab). I can say his wife is pretty.
 
