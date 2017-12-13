(QUESTION) Why can’t Pakistani men marry Saudi women?

Shehr Abbasi
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 4, 2020
- 201
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
I just remembered there are bunch of laws enacted in KSA that prevent Saudi women from marrying Pakistani men (& many other nationalities as well). Obviously they can’t out-right ban it, because it’s severely anti-Islamic.
I’ve tried researching everywhere, and always find that they aren’t allowed to do so. But I found one stat: 10% of Saudi women are actually married to foreigners (despite all these laws enacted to dissuade & prevent them).
They set the minimum age for Saudi women to marry foreigners at 25 years old (which is ridiculously high). At the same time, Saudi girls can marry at 18 years old (or 15 years old using a court) to Saudi men. What kind of trash law is that? I’m shocked by the sheer racism & unfairness of this country!
In 2013, Saudi women married
Yemenis with 544 marriage contracts,
375 married Kuwaitis,
307 married Qataris,
120 married Syrians,
112 married Emiratis
72 married Pakistanis,
65 married Palestinians,
62 married Egyptians.
As we can see Pakistani men are high in-demand in the country. We don’t know how many marriages were rejected by the government’s courts, embassies, clerics, etc. I estimate at least few thousand marriages of this kind were scythed by the Saudi gov’t in this year. Even if marriage contract is luckily approved, the problems don’t stop.
Sad Story: A poor Pakistani man driver was married to a Saudi millionaire women. She suddenly dies after a few years, & he gets no inheritance!!!
I am quite angered by this country’s bureaucracy & absolutely terrible laws. Such a shame how these people gate-keep their girls from other Muslim (perhaps more honorable + treatful) men.
I’ve tried researching everywhere, and always find that they aren’t allowed to do so. But I found one stat: 10% of Saudi women are actually married to foreigners (despite all these laws enacted to dissuade & prevent them).
They set the minimum age for Saudi women to marry foreigners at 25 years old (which is ridiculously high). At the same time, Saudi girls can marry at 18 years old (or 15 years old using a court) to Saudi men. What kind of trash law is that? I’m shocked by the sheer racism & unfairness of this country!
In 2013, Saudi women married
Yemenis with 544 marriage contracts,
375 married Kuwaitis,
307 married Qataris,
120 married Syrians,
112 married Emiratis
72 married Pakistanis,
65 married Palestinians,
62 married Egyptians.
As we can see Pakistani men are high in-demand in the country. We don’t know how many marriages were rejected by the government’s courts, embassies, clerics, etc. I estimate at least few thousand marriages of this kind were scythed by the Saudi gov’t in this year. Even if marriage contract is luckily approved, the problems don’t stop.
Sad Story: A poor Pakistani man driver was married to a Saudi millionaire women. She suddenly dies after a few years, & he gets no inheritance!!!
I am quite angered by this country’s bureaucracy & absolutely terrible laws. Such a shame how these people gate-keep their girls from other Muslim (perhaps more honorable + treatful) men.