(QUESTION) Why can’t Pakistani men marry Saudi women?

To rub salt on the wounds. The marriage law was updated. It’s even more strict now !!



The Saudi woman must be between the ages to 30 and 55 (US 3 Mar. 2017, 34; Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The age difference between the prospective spouses cannot be more than ten years (US 3 Mar. 2017, 35; Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The non-Saudi man cannot be already married, or have previously married a Saudi woman (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The Saudi woman must sign a statement acknowledging that neither her spouse nor her children will necessarily have the right to be granted Saudi citizenship (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The foreign man "must not have been a member of the military in a foreign country" and "must not be on the lists of those banned from entering Saudi Arabia" (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The foreign man must have a monthly salary of at least 5,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) [approximately 2.25 Lakh PKR] (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The foreign man must have "a valid residence permit" and must "possess an appropriate family residence" (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The non-Saudi man must "present a certificate showing that he has no criminal record in his country of origin and in Saudi Arabia" (Gulf News 13 Oct. 2016);



The prospective spouses must complete medical examinations and drug testing (US 3 Mar. 2017, 35; Gulf News 15 Dec. 2016);