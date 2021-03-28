What's new

Question to civil engineers here

P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,522
4
1,151
Country
China
Location
China
There been a comment that it's hard to build highrises in Dhaka because it's impossible to reach bedrock, and that just a big, and heavy block of concrete is the only suitable foundation for a tall building to secure it in case of a seismic event in BD.

There are for sure cities in China with equally troublesome soils, yet highrises all around. Supertalls are of course an exception (PA tower in Shenzehn sits on a lone island of bedrock, and Shanghai tower, and surrounding skyscrapers too.)

Can anybody with background in civil comment here?

My suspicion is there are just nobody with modern enough civil engineering background to weigh in on foundation designs for highrises in challenging soils. I think Japan got both the most troublesome soils, and the most challenging seismic environment, yet they still do make very tall residential highrises.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dexter
100 YEARS OF ENGINEERING EDUCATION IN SINDH
Replies
0
Views
307
dexter
dexter
Mamluk
What is indigenous about Indian civilization?
2
Replies
17
Views
988
Mamluk
Mamluk
Tai Hai Chen
No, Russia Really Doesn’t Need A New Single-Engine Fighter
Replies
0
Views
695
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Viva la Nguyen
Self introduction - Nguyen
Replies
1
Views
133
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
The Ronin
High-Speed Dhaka-Ctg Train: 2 Chinese firms show interest
Replies
2
Views
265
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom