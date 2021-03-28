Question to civil engineers here

There been a comment that it's hard to build highrises in Dhaka because it's impossible to reach bedrock, and that just a big, and heavy block of concrete is the only suitable foundation for a tall building to secure it in case of a seismic event in BD.



There are for sure cities in China with equally troublesome soils, yet highrises all around. Supertalls are of course an exception (PA tower in Shenzehn sits on a lone island of bedrock, and Shanghai tower, and surrounding skyscrapers too.)



Can anybody with background in civil comment here?



My suspicion is there are just nobody with modern enough civil engineering background to weigh in on foundation designs for highrises in challenging soils. I think Japan got both the most troublesome soils, and the most challenging seismic environment, yet they still do make very tall residential highrises.