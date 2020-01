Well, Burma was the name in colonial era. when we got independence, we want to leave all these things including its name. On the other hand, Some questioned Burma just belong to burmese which is the largest ethnic group of the country and not represented other ethnic groups. So to avoid these controversial things, we decided to change the name.As for me, I prefer Myanmar. broApart from great scenery of our beautiful land and beaches, we were the part of India once, u can also see many indian culture and festivals in Myanmar. Welcome to Myanmar.