Question on politically motivated disappearances

BananaRepublicUK

May 13, 2022
Just want to clarify that I am against summary justice - which is why I also despise and oppose sharia courts and laws.

Having said that…

Both BNP and BAL practice summary justice on their rivals.

But I am not aware of many, if anyone, have ever been disappeared who turned out to be innocent.

Almost all of them are local enforcers and thugs.

So, whether the thug is BAL or BNP - I have little sympathy.

Court system in BD is utterly corrupt. Hence summary justice is massively popular in BD.

We are not as bad as the USA where innocent children are gunned down by trigger happy white cops.
 

